USC Trojans' Rob Ryan, Chad Bowden Hires Signal Program Shift, Restored Confidence
The USC Trojans have undergone a serious facelift. Coach Lincoln Riley is known for his even keel, stoic demeanor, and second-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is wired the same in that capacity. Make no mistake, they’re passionate coaches, but the type of passion that is displayed through work ethic and teaching. While Riley is still the face of the program, the voices of the program have now changed.
Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Rob Ryan and general manager Chad Bowden’s presence at their opening press conference showed a different type of personality than what’s been in Los Angeles. Ryan is a wily veteran with over 30 years of NFL experience. Bowden is a 30-year-old with the confidence and youthful exuberance that connects with people. Both of those sessions with the media signaled the new energy around the program.
"Obviously here I'm joining the best coaching staff in the country. Riley is right there with [Sean] McVay. They're the best offensive coaches in the country. I don't care what league it is -- that's just the truth," Ryan said in his introductory press conference.
Ryan’s resounding endorsement of Riley might seem typical to the everyday, casual fan. However, it’s not at all typical of a coach to be that forthright with the media and especially not on the first meeting. It’s the unabashed openness that can only be had by a 62-year-old coach that’s seen it all. You want sound bites? Ryan has you covered. Outward intensity? It’s there in front street.
"If I'm going to leave pro football and come to college, I'm going to want to win a national championship, so I chose USC. It’s the right place to be. I chose Lincoln. I've been a big admirer of his….And then D'Anton Lynn, we go back. Rex and A-Lynn are like best buddies and D'Anton and I coached together," Ryan stated.
Ryan’s words hit home. He chose USC. There’s money to be made everywhere for a guy like Ryan. He believes in the direction the program is headed and wanted to contribute to it, and he wants everyone to know why he did it. Even if Ryan didn’t intend to, he put on a heck of a promo for his new university.
Then there’s Chad Bowden. The FootballScoop 2024 Player Personnel Director of the Year, who left Notre Dame hot off of a national championship appearance. Bowden wasn’t just brought in to lead the recruiting and retention facet of the program, he was brought in to allow football coaches to focus on just that, football. It’s a luxury not many programs, if any, are afforded now. Bowden sounded like a man who knew his standing and was confident he would succeed.
"We're going to attack it, and we're going to attack it through high school. We're going to attack it through the state of California. It's the best high school football in America. It's played in California. And we're going to do everything that we can get the very best players that are in California to stay here and play for USC," said general manager Chad Bowden.
Music to Lincoln Riley and the USC faithful's ears.
