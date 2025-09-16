USC Trojans True Freshman Defensive Lineman Turning Heads With Strong Start
USC Trojans defensive tackle Floyd Boucard had an impressive performance in USC's 33-17 win at Purdue, and Boucard earned himself best true freshman honors in the winning effort.
USC Defensive Tackle Floyd Boucard Tabbed as Elite True Freshman
The former three-star recruit has made waves on the defensive front through just three games, especially in last weekend's Big Ten win over Purdue.
Boucard's size and skill makes another dangerous force on the Trojans pass rush, notably next to true freshman defensive end Jakheem Stewart and defensive tacklemost li Devan Thompkins.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman earned his first career sack against the Boilermakers along with six quarterback pressures, a career night for his third ever collegiate game with only 17 snaps.
Boucard was highlighted by On3's Charles Power among other talented true freshmen, after week 3 of competition.
The analysis behind Boucard’s true freshman honors comes from his performance, specifically the moment he secured his first career sack.
“Boucard lived in the backfield, creating havoc seemingly every snap he was in the game. His biggest moment came in the second quarter when he unleashed a vicious bull rush, bowling over the center and swallowing the quarterback for a sack. Boucard brought the same quickness, power, and high-energy presence that drew strong reviews out of fall camp,” On3’s Charles Power wrote.
Boucard has continued to deliver key plays for the Trojans line. Entering USC's matchup with Michigan State, Boucard should see more snaps with the same intensity he’s brought all season.
Boucard's Impact Will Go Far This Season
The Trojans second season in the Big Ten is shaping up to be promising, especially after a 4-5 finish in conference play last season.
Their roster was missing some of this season’s key players, with Stewart, Boucard, and defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett adding size that the line was missing last year.
USC only had two players weighing over 300 pounds last season, lacking in size against some of the Big Ten’s strongest offensive lines. This season, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn now has six players with the additions of Georgia Transfer Jarrett, Stewart, Boucard and Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver.
The line has been consistent all season, while it’s only been three games to evaluate, the Trojans have proved their offseason hype is real.
College football analysts have highlighted the defensive front’s progress, noting that their talent is becoming a difference-maker in winning games.
“This defensive job done by USC really is what helped them win this game. You saw Jamal Jarrett with the pick six, but just the pressure they were able to bring against (Ryan) Browne in that offense,” CBS Sports Analyst Hakem Dermish said after the win.
The Trojans now turn to face the 3-0 Michigan State Spartans back home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where USC opens up as a 17.5 favorite per ESPN Bet.
Boucard faces a solid offensive line in the Spartans, including guard Luka Vinic and center Mat Gulbin. However, their run game is weaker as opposed to the Trojans.
The Spartans have only rushed for 504 yards with running back Makhi Frazier leading the way with 206 yards and two touchdowns. The Trojans have rushed for 720 yards, with running back Waymond Jordan up front with 286 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Especially after Boucard’s performance in rainy conditions and a three-hour delay, fans should expect big plays from the true freshman under the lights at the Coliseum.