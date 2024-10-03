Why Elite Recruit Floyd Boucard Committed To USC Trojans Over Oklahoma Sooners
The USC Trojans got a big boost on Thursday, when Top-50 defensive lineman Floyd Boucard from the class of 2025 committed to USC. It was a back-and-forth recruiting process for Bouchard, but he finally has made his decision. He will be a USC Trojan in 2025.
Floyd Bouchard Commits to USC
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Floyd Boucard told On3 Thursday morning that he would be committing to USC.
“I see a great opportunity at USC,” Boucard says.
Boucard had committed to the Oklahoma Sooners in July of 2024 but de-committed in September. The Trojans kept pursuing Boucard throughout the whole process, even after his initial commitment to Oklahoma.
Boucard told Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Nemec what went into the process of choosing USC.
“I really feel like even when I committed (to Oklahoma), they (USC) recruited me even heavier,” Boucard said. “My relationship with Lincoln Riley grew stronger. He reached out every day and checked in on my family.”
In the end, the pursuit of Boucard paid off for Coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. They got their guy.
Floyd Boucard Player Profile
Originally from Canada, Floyd Boucard is a 6 foot 3 inch 315-pound three-star defensive lineman. Boucard is ranked as the 48th-best defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247sports composite rankings. He is currently a senior at Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. Prior, he played for Mobile Christian High School.
247sports director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, discussed Boucard's effort and how he moves better than most players his size.
“Defensive tackle that goes hard from snap to whistle and will make a difference with his secondary effort,” Ivins said. “Has proven to be a spry mover for someone that’s 315 pounds as he’s quick to fire out of his stance and draw his hands.”
Boucard made a name for himself at an “Under Armor Next” camp. This camp is for high school and middle school football players to show off their abilities. Essentially, it’s like an NFL combine for kids not in college yet.
“(Bouchar) turned heads at an Under Armor Next camp in advance of senior season, flashing plenty of lateral quickness and impressive rush urgency,” Ivins said. “Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can crash gaps and help push pockets.”
It says a lot about Boucard that USC was still heavily pursuing him even after he committed to Oklahoma. Add in his performance at the Under Armor Next camp, plus the effort and athleticism he plays with, it makes you wonder how this guy could only be rated as a “three-star” recruit. More fuel to his fire when he steps on the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the fall of 2025.
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Reveals Potential Transfer Back to SEC Team
MORE: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff Touchdown Pass Makes NFL History, Trick Play Goes Viral
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Makai Lemon, Akili Arnold Return to USC Practice
MORE: Big Ten Football Power Rankings: USC Trojans Rise After Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Recruit Over UCLA, Texas, Oregon
MORE: OFFICIAL USC Trojans, Penn State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, TV Channel