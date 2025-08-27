Why USC's Jahkeem Stewart Could Win Freshman of the Year Award, Join Elite Company
USC football enters the 2025 season with several players on preseason award watch lists. One of those players is the Trojans' incoming defensive end Jahkeem Stewart, who was named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award watch list. The award is presented to the most outstanding freshman player (true freshman or redshirt freshman) in college football.
Stewart was one of the 37 candidates who were named to the award watch list, which included several players from the Big Ten. Notable players from the Big Ten Conference that were named to the list, along with Stewart, included Michigan starting quarterback Bryce Underwood, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, among others.
Texas linebacker Colin Simmons won the award last season, and Stewart will look to become the first USC player to win the honor. Current Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence won the inaugural award during the 2018-19 season with Clemson.
Stewart Arrives at USC with High Potential
Stewart comes to USC as a five-star defensive lineman out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He committed to the Trojans on Dec. 4, 2024, over offers from Ohio State, Oregon, and LSU. Stewart was recently one of the top overall prospects for the 2026 class before deciding to reclassify to 2025 shortly before his commitment.
The Trojans will benefit from Stewart's decision to come to USC one year ahead of schedule, as he will have a significant impact on defense this season. Stewart has been getting national attention as a freshman. FOX Sports recently named Stewart as one of the nation's Top 10 impact freshmen heading into the 2025 season.
Stewart is one of the two five star prospects that come to USC this season, with the other being quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Why Stewart Can Win the Award
Stewart, like Simmons with Texas last season, is more than capable of winning the award if he has a productive year like the Longhorns linebacker did in 2024. Last season, Simmons won the award while recording 48 tackles, nine sacks, and one interception.
Having an impressive freshman season with the Trojans on defense and leading USC to a spot in the College Football Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley's fourth year would help solidify his case to win the award.
If he were to win the award, Stewart would become the fourth defensive player to win the award, along with Simmons, Caleb Downs, and Will Anderson Jr.
The big factor will be if he is fully healthy or not. Stewart has been walking in a boot, and is recovering from an apparent foot injury. Stewart's injury status for Saturday's game against Missouri State remains questionable, and Lincoln Riley clarified he is a 'game-time decision' but that the injury is not long-term.
Stewart's High School Career
Stewart was a highly productive defensive lineman at Edna Karr High School. During his sophomore season in 2023, at St. Augustine, he recorded 85 total tackles, 20 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
For his impressive performance with St. Augustine, Stewart was named to the 2023 All District 5A-9 First Team, the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American First Team, and earned a Louisiana Sportswriters Association 5A All-State Honorable Mention.
Before his breakout 2023 season, Stewart earned a spot on the MaxPreps Preseason Sophomore All-American First Team. He also received an invitation to the 2023 Under Armour Next Camp Series in Los Angeles, where he was ranked as the top prospect on the team.
His accolades are impressive, and it's one of the many reasons why Stewart has the potential to be a star for the Trojans and help USC's defense to close out meaningful games this season.