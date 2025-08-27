All Trojans

Why USC's Jahkeem Stewart Could Win Freshman of the Year Award, Join Elite Company

USC Trojans freshman defensive end was recently named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award watch list. What are his chances of winning the award with USC?

Caden Handwork

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC football enters the 2025 season with several players on preseason award watch lists. One of those players is the Trojans' incoming defensive end Jahkeem Stewart, who was named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award watch list. The award is presented to the most outstanding freshman player (true freshman or redshirt freshman) in college football.

Stewart was one of the 37 candidates who were named to the award watch list, which included several players from the Big Ten. Notable players from the Big Ten Conference that were named to the list, along with Stewart, included Michigan starting quarterback Bryce Underwood, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, among others.

Texas linebacker Colin Simmons won the award last season, and Stewart will look to become the first USC player to win the honor. Current Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence won the inaugural award during the 2018-19 season with Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence Clemson Tigers Jacksonville Jaguars Colin Simmons Bryce Underwood Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs for a first down year South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw(3) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 30, 2019. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stewart Arrives at USC with High Potential

Stewart comes to USC as a five-star defensive lineman out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He committed to the Trojans on Dec. 4, 2024, over offers from Ohio State, Oregon, and LSU. Stewart was recently one of the top overall prospects for the 2026 class before deciding to reclassify to 2025 shortly before his commitment.

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visits To Powerhouses

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Commits Steal Show For Mater Dei Football vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

MORE: ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll

MORE: Former USC Trojans Quarterback Honors Legacy, Setback, Triumph in Memoir

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster

The Trojans will benefit from Stewart's decision to come to USC one year ahead of schedule, as he will have a significant impact on defense this season. Stewart has been getting national attention as a freshman. FOX Sports recently named Stewart as one of the nation's Top 10 impact freshmen heading into the 2025 season.

Stewart is one of the two five star prospects that come to USC this season, with the other being quarterback Husan Longstreet.

Why Stewart Can Win the Award

Stewart, like Simmons with Texas last season, is more than capable of winning the award if he has a productive year like the Longhorns linebacker did in 2024. Last season, Simmons won the award while recording 48 tackles, nine sacks, and one interception.

Colin Simmons Texas Longhorns USC Trojans USC Football College Football Jahkeem Stewart Texas Football Big Ten Football
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) celebrates after a pass break up during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Having an impressive freshman season with the Trojans on defense and leading USC to a spot in the College Football Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley's fourth year would help solidify his case to win the award.

If he were to win the award, Stewart would become the fourth defensive player to win the award, along with Simmons, Caleb Downs, and Will Anderson Jr.

The big factor will be if he is fully healthy or not. Stewart has been walking in a boot, and is recovering from an apparent foot injury. Stewart's injury status for Saturday's game against Missouri State remains questionable, and Lincoln Riley clarified he is a 'game-time decision' but that the injury is not long-term.

Caleb Downs Ohio State Buckeyes USC Trojans USC Football Jahkeem Stewart Colin Simmons Will Anderson Jr Texas Longhorns
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs celebrates a play against Western Michigan. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart's High School Career

Stewart was a highly productive defensive lineman at Edna Karr High School. During his sophomore season in 2023, at St. Augustine, he recorded 85 total tackles, 20 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

For his impressive performance with St. Augustine, Stewart was named to the 2023 All District 5A-9 First Team, the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American First Team, and earned a Louisiana Sportswriters Association 5A All-State Honorable Mention.

Before his breakout 2023 season, Stewart earned a spot on the MaxPreps Preseason Sophomore All-American First Team. He also received an invitation to the 2023 Under Armour Next Camp Series in Los Angeles, where he was ranked as the top prospect on the team.

His accolades are impressive, and it's one of the many reasons why Stewart has the potential to be a star for the Trojans and help USC's defense to close out meaningful games this season.

Recomended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football