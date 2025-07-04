USC Trojans' Anthony Lucas: NFL Draft First-Round Potential?
USC Trojans' defensive end Anthony Lucas enters the 2025 college football season with the potential to become one of the top edge rushers in the country. The former five-star recruit and Texas A&M Aggies transfer has flashed elite traits during his time with the Trojans, and with a full, healthy campaign, Lucas could play his way into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
At 6-foot-5 and 274 pounds, Lucas brings a rare blend of size, power, and explosiveness to the USC defensive front.
Lucas started six games for the USC Trojans in 2024 before a season-ending injury cut short what was shaping up to be a breakout year. He finished the campaign with 16 total tackles, including a standout six-tackle performance against Penn State.
His ability to disrupt opposing backfields with violent hand moves and relentless motor drew praise from national analysts, including NFL Draft scout Anthony Russo, who recently called Lucas a “violent, aggressive pass rusher” and a likely first-round pick if he stays healthy in 2025.
Lucas has consistently flashed the traits of an elite pass rusher when healthy. His quick first step, powerful hand usage, and relentless motor allow him to disrupt plays in the backfield and collapse the pocket with ease.
While injuries have limited his availability, his performance in key games, such as a six-tackle effort against Penn State, demonstrates that he has the tools to thrive against top-tier competition. If he can stay on the field in 2025, his ceiling is as high as any defensive lineman in college football.
USC's defensive line in 2025 is bolstered by the addition of two impactful players: defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett and defensive end Jahkeem Stewart.
Jarrett, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Georgia, stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 349 pounds. He brings significant size and strength to the interior line, with the ability to anchor against double teams and disrupt the opposing offense's rhythm.
Stewart, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive end, reclassified to the 2025 class and is ranked as a five-star prospect. His impressive high school performance, including 85 tackles and 20 sacks as a sophomore, showcases his potential to make an immediate impact on the edge.
NFL scouts will be watching closely. Lucas has the measurables and pedigree that front offices covet in a first-round edge prospect. And his pass-rush moves are more than good enough to play at the next level.
2025 will be the most important year of his career and go a long way in defining his career.
To solidify that status, he’ll need to put together a full, healthy season, something that has eluded him to this point. If he can, Anthony Lucas might not just anchor USC’s defense in 2025. He could hear his name called early on draft night next April.