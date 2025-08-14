All Trojans

USC Trojans Disrespected in Big Ten Power Rankings? Penn State, Ohio State on Top

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 9 in ESPN's Big Ten power rankings. Lincoln Riley and his team are coming off a 7-6 season and will look to get back in the conference title race in 2025. The Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes are at the top.

Cory Pappas

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts following the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are heading into their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference. ESPN released their Big Ten power rankings

Where do they have Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans?

ESPN Releases Big Ten Power Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linemen Seth McLaughlin (56), Carson Hinzman (75) and Donovan Jackson (74) block during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN released their preseason Big Ten power rankings. Here is how they stack up all 18 teams.

1. Penn State Nittany Lions

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 

3. Oregon Ducks 

4. Illinois Fighting Illini

5. Michigan Wolverines 

6. Indiana Hoosiers 

7. Iowa Hawkeyes 

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers

9. USC Trojans 

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers 

11. Washington Huskies 

12. Michigan State Spartans

13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

14. UCLA Bruins

15. Wisconsin Badgers

16. Northwestern Wildcats

17. Maryland Terrapins

18. Purdue Boilermakers

USC is right in the middle of these Big Ten power rankings at No. 9. Is this too high, too low, or just right? 

USC Trojans Ranked No. 9 in Big Ten

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 9 in the Big Ten per ESPN’s Big Ten power rankings. This is a relatively fair ranking considering how the Trojans have done the past two seasons. 

In 2023, USC finished the regular season with a record of 7-5 before winning the Holiday Bowl. The following year in 2024, USC just squeaked into the Las Vegas Bowl with a record of 6-6. They beat the Texas A&M Aggies in that game to finish with a record of 7-6.

USC will be turning to quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2025. Lincoln Riley announced at Big Ten media day that Maiava would begin the season as the staring quarterback. He took over as the starter for the final four games after the benching of Miller Moss. 

In Maiava’s four starts for the Trojans, they had a record of 3-1; beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCLA Bruins, and Texas A&M Aggies while losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. 

Penn State, Ohio State Lead the Way in Big Ten Power Rankings

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions are ranked No. 1 and the Ohio State Buckeyes are right behind at No. 2. This comes as a slight surprise considering the Buckeyes are the defending national champions and have beaten Penn State the past eight times they have played including last season. 

Penn State finished second in the Big Ten past season behind Oregon and made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they fell to Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions will be returning with quarterback Drew Allar, which clearly is a big factor in these rankings. 

Ohio State bon the other hand will be turning to a new quarterback after the Will Howard’s departure to the NFL. The Buckeyes still have one of the best wide receivers that anyone has ever seen on a college football field in Jeremiah Smith, who tends to make the quarterback’s job infinitely easier.

