USC Trojans Disrespected in Big Ten Power Rankings? Penn State, Ohio State on Top
The USC Trojans are heading into their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference. ESPN released their Big Ten power rankings
Where do they have Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans?
ESPN Releases Big Ten Power Rankings
ESPN released their preseason Big Ten power rankings. Here is how they stack up all 18 teams.
1. Penn State Nittany Lions
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Oregon Ducks
4. Illinois Fighting Illini
5. Michigan Wolverines
6. Indiana Hoosiers
7. Iowa Hawkeyes
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
9. USC Trojans
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers
11. Washington Huskies
12. Michigan State Spartans
13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
14. UCLA Bruins
15. Wisconsin Badgers
16. Northwestern Wildcats
17. Maryland Terrapins
18. Purdue Boilermakers
USC is right in the middle of these Big Ten power rankings at No. 9. Is this too high, too low, or just right?
USC Trojans Ranked No. 9 in Big Ten
The USC Trojans are ranked No. 9 in the Big Ten per ESPN’s Big Ten power rankings. This is a relatively fair ranking considering how the Trojans have done the past two seasons.
In 2023, USC finished the regular season with a record of 7-5 before winning the Holiday Bowl. The following year in 2024, USC just squeaked into the Las Vegas Bowl with a record of 6-6. They beat the Texas A&M Aggies in that game to finish with a record of 7-6.
USC will be turning to quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2025. Lincoln Riley announced at Big Ten media day that Maiava would begin the season as the staring quarterback. He took over as the starter for the final four games after the benching of Miller Moss.
In Maiava’s four starts for the Trojans, they had a record of 3-1; beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCLA Bruins, and Texas A&M Aggies while losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Penn State, Ohio State Lead the Way in Big Ten Power Rankings
The Penn State Nittany Lions are ranked No. 1 and the Ohio State Buckeyes are right behind at No. 2. This comes as a slight surprise considering the Buckeyes are the defending national champions and have beaten Penn State the past eight times they have played including last season.
Penn State finished second in the Big Ten past season behind Oregon and made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they fell to Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions will be returning with quarterback Drew Allar, which clearly is a big factor in these rankings.
Ohio State bon the other hand will be turning to a new quarterback after the Will Howard’s departure to the NFL. The Buckeyes still have one of the best wide receivers that anyone has ever seen on a college football field in Jeremiah Smith, who tends to make the quarterback’s job infinitely easier.