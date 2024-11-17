All Trojans

Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Decommits from USC Trojans: Flipping to Colorado?

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis decommitted from the USC Trojans after taking visits to the Colorado Buffaloes and Georgia Bulldogs. The Trojans landed a commitment from five-star Husan Longstreet shortly before Lewis' announcement.

Cory Pappas

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts to a pass against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2025 took a major hit on Sunday as five-star quarterback Julian Lewis has decommitted from USC, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Lewis committed to the Trojans back in August of 2023. Since then, he has been going on numerous visits to other schools like the Colorado Buffaloes and Georgia Bulldogs, leading many to believe that a flip is imminent.

It’s a devastating blow for coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, even if the Trojans flipped fellow five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from the Texas A&M Aggies earlier in the day.

Julian Lewis Decommits from USC

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans got bad news on Sunday morning. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that one of the Trojans' top recruits in the class of 2025, quarterback Julian Lewis, has decommitted from USC.

There had been rumors swirling over the past few weeks about the potential of Lewis backing out of his commitment to USC. The Trojans are in the midst of a disappointing 5-5 season which has likely been a factor as multiple recruits have announced their decommitments from USC, but none have been bigger than Lewis.

Lewis is ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the class of 2025. 

Where Will Julian Lewis End Up?

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver LaJohntay Weste
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) for his punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now that Lewis is no longer committed to USC, where will he decide to take his talents now?

Over the weekend, Lewis visited the Georgia Bulldogs for their SEC showdown vs. the Tennessee Volunteers. Lewis is from nearby Carrollton, Georgia, and the Bulldogs are one of the potential destinations. 

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Loy, the most likely school for Lewis at this point is Colorado. Loy has a all-time hit rate of 81.61 percent on his “Crystal Ball” predictions for where recruits end up signing. On3's Steve Wiltfong has also predicted Lewis to commit to Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Lewis went on an official visit to Colorado over the summer and attended a game in Boulder earlier this season. 

USC Trojans Get Some Good News

It’s not all doom and gloom for the USC Trojans, however. Shortly before the news of Lewis’s decommitment, the Trojans flipped five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M.

Longstreet is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports' rankings. Did the Trojans upgrade by swapping Longstreet for Lewis?

