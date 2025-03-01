USC Trojans Hire Experienced Offensive Analyst To Lincoln Riley's Staff
The USC Trojans are hiring John McDonell as an offensive analyst per Connor Morrissette. McDonell is a long time football coach that has over 30 years of experience. He was most recently with the LSU Tigers. Prior to that, McDonell also had stints with the Purdue Boilermakers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Stanford Cardinal, and Washington State Cougars as an offensive line coach.
McDonell is joining a revamped Trojans coaching staff under coach Lincoln Riley.
USC Trojans Adding Veteran Coaches To Staff
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has added some veteran coaches to his staff for the 2025 season. The Trojans hired long time coach Rob Ryan this offseason. Ryan was hired as an assistant coach for linebackers and the defense. Ryan has been coaching in college and the NFL for nearly 40 years. Some of his most notable stops were being the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints.
McDonell is another voice in the room that has decades of coaching experience under his belt.
USC’s New Look Football Operation
The USC Trojans made headlines in late January of this year when they hired Chad Bowden to be the football general manager.
“We’re very excited to welcome Chad Bowden to our staff,” Lincoln Riley said. “Chad’s hire is both vital to the future of our program and sends a send message about the direction of USC football.”
With the current state of the transfer portal and NIL in college football, a general manager to focus on roster construction is becoming a necessity. Bowden’s goal? Make USC a championship contender again.
“This (USC) is a place with the resources, facilities, and support to build a perennial winner,” Bowden said. “I’m excited to get to work to help bring more national championships to USC.”
Shortly after Bowden was hired, USC added Zaire Turner and Dre Brown to the football personnel staff.
“They (Turner and Brown) are both highly successful and impactful people who will make a big difference for Trojan football,” Riley said. “With these new hires, our administration continues its commitment to the growth in our program…The future is bright here at USC.”
USC Trojans Moving In Right Direction?
Coming off of a succesful 2022 season, USC regressed in 2023 and 2024. The Trojans went 8-5 in 2023 and 7-6 in 2024. In each of these seasons, the Trojans were ranked as high in the AP Poll as No. 5 in '23 No. 11 in '24, but hit a swoon in the middle of the season that damaged any changes of a run to the College Football Playoff.
Both seasons ended with USC outside of the top 25. It has been a long time since USC was a national championship threat year in and year out. Have these off-season moves put them on the path to change that?