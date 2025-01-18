USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Hires Former NFL Coach Rob Ryan To Coaching Staff
The USC Trojans have hired former NFL assistant Rob Ryan as the defense's assistant head coach as well as linebackers coach. Ryan is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, serving as the linebackers coach under legendary coach Bill Belichick. Most recently, Ryan worked for the Las Vegas Raiders as a senior defensive assistant for three seasons.
In a press release distributed by USC, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke to Ryan's extensive experience in coaching.
"Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history. With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC. he has coached some of the NFL's top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We're thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program."
In his NFL coaching career, Ryan has worked as the defensive coordinator for the Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints. After the firing of Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, Ryan became available for Riley and the Trojans to hire.
Rob is the fraternal twin brother of former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan. Now an analyst with ESPN, Rex Ryan has been linked to some of the head coach openings across the NFL, but a return to coaching doesn't seem likely for Rex.
The hiring of Rob Ryan at USC follows the news of a contract extension signed by current Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn after the Penn State Nittany Lions were reportedly interested in poaching Lynn from USC.
Lynn and Ryan have spent time together in the NFL, working on the same Buffalo Bills coaching staff in 2016 and reuniting with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.
Lynn and Riley had an opening on their defensive staff after former linebackers coach Matt Entz was hired as the head coach for the Fresno State Bulldogs. Ryan is expected to fill the same role as Entz did for the Trojans.
At the linebacker position, USC is losing leaders Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb who have run out of eligibility. Additionally, the Trojans only signed one linebacker in the 2025 recruting class, four-star Matai Tagoa'i. As a result, USC is expected to be led by senior Eric Gentry and sophomore Desman Stephens II in the middle of the defense. Ryan will have his hands full as he coaches up the Trojans' relatively inexperienced linebacker unit.
The details of Ryan's contract with USC have yet to be revealed.
