All Trojans

USC Trojans, Missouri State Bears FPI Prediction: Jayden Maiava Off to Great Start?

The USC Trojans begin their 2025 season with the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Jayden Maiava will get the start at quarterback for USC in Lincoln Riley's first game of his fourth season as Trojans coach.

Cory Pappas

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans will kick off their 2025 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when they face the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30. It is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. 

USC vs. Missouri State Preview, FPI Prediction

USC Trojans Missouri State Bears FPI Prediction Quarterback Jayden Maiava Coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten Conference Home Opener
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 97.3 percent chance to beat the visiting Missouri State Bears. 

USC coach Lincoln Riley is entering year four in Los Angeles. The Trojans won 11 games in his first season in 2022, but have hovered around .500 in each of the past two regular seasons; 7-5 in 2023 and 6-6 in 2024.

Lincoln Riley announced at Big Ten media days that the Trojans starting quarterback will be Jayden Maiava. Maiava started the final four games for USC last season. In those games, USC went 3-1. There is a long line of great college quarterbacks under Lincoln Riley. He has coached three different Heisman trophy winners that were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft; Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. All of them are currently starting quarterbacks in the NFL. 

Maiava has now had a full offseason as the starting quarterback and has had countless reps with receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. 

The team Maiava and the Trojans will be facing is Missouri State. The Bears are coming off of a 8-4 2024 season. They are lead by third year coach Ryan Beard. Beard has a record of 12-11 in his first two seasons with Missouri State. 

USC vs. Missouri State Odds 

USC Trojans Missouri State Bears FPI Prediction Quarterback Jayden Maiava Coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten Conference Home Opener
Missouri State safety Maguire Neal goes through drills during the Bears' football practice on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at Plaster Stadium. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are 35.5 point home favorites over the visiting Missouri State Bears per FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is currently at 59.5 points. 

USC’s win total is around eight. The Trojans have odds of winning nine or more games at +130. 

2025 will be USC’s second in the Big Ten conference. It was a rocky season in year one, finishing tied for ninth place with a conference record of 4-5. Will the Trojans threaten for a spot in the Big Ten title game this year?

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Comments Prove USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Emerging As Star

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Updates Before Missouri State

MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley in Favor of College Football Adopting Growing NFL Trend

MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC For No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class?

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals

USC vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

USC Trojans Missouri State Bears FPI Prediction Quarterback Jayden Maiava Coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten Conference Home Opener
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC should be able to handle their business at home without much trouble. Even with their struggles last season, USC started off with a massive opening week win over the LSU Tigers. Expect Lincoln Riley’s squad to coast to a big win in front of their home fans to get 2025 underway. 

It will be interesting to see if USC can get a big enough lead for them to give freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet some snaps under center.

USC 45, Missouri State 6

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football