USC Trojans, Missouri State Bears FPI Prediction: Jayden Maiava Off to Great Start?
The USC Trojans will kick off their 2025 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when they face the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30. It is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
USC vs. Missouri State Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 97.3 percent chance to beat the visiting Missouri State Bears.
USC coach Lincoln Riley is entering year four in Los Angeles. The Trojans won 11 games in his first season in 2022, but have hovered around .500 in each of the past two regular seasons; 7-5 in 2023 and 6-6 in 2024.
Lincoln Riley announced at Big Ten media days that the Trojans starting quarterback will be Jayden Maiava. Maiava started the final four games for USC last season. In those games, USC went 3-1. There is a long line of great college quarterbacks under Lincoln Riley. He has coached three different Heisman trophy winners that were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft; Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. All of them are currently starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
Maiava has now had a full offseason as the starting quarterback and has had countless reps with receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.
The team Maiava and the Trojans will be facing is Missouri State. The Bears are coming off of a 8-4 2024 season. They are lead by third year coach Ryan Beard. Beard has a record of 12-11 in his first two seasons with Missouri State.
USC vs. Missouri State Odds
The USC Trojans are 35.5 point home favorites over the visiting Missouri State Bears per FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is currently at 59.5 points.
USC’s win total is around eight. The Trojans have odds of winning nine or more games at +130.
2025 will be USC’s second in the Big Ten conference. It was a rocky season in year one, finishing tied for ninth place with a conference record of 4-5. Will the Trojans threaten for a spot in the Big Ten title game this year?
USC vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
USC should be able to handle their business at home without much trouble. Even with their struggles last season, USC started off with a massive opening week win over the LSU Tigers. Expect Lincoln Riley’s squad to coast to a big win in front of their home fans to get 2025 underway.
It will be interesting to see if USC can get a big enough lead for them to give freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet some snaps under center.
USC 45, Missouri State 6
