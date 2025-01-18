USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Picks Ohio State Buckeyes To Win National Championship
The College Football Playoff National Championship will take place on Monday at 4:30 p.m. PT, as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart made his picks for the championship game. While Ohio State is a fellow Big Ten team, nothing beats USC’s rivalry with Notre Dame.
Leinart joined Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast," and the USC Trojans legend did not hold back in his answer.
“Oh, the Buckeye’s man,” Leinart said. “Ohio State is playing at a different level in the playoffs than any team.”
The Buckeyes lost two games in the regular season. One was in a tough game against the Oregon Ducks, and the other was a tough loss against the Michigan Wolverines. After the loss against Michigan, things looked bleak for the Buckeyes, but in the playoffs, they have looked unstoppable.
“If they ever were to put it together there’s not a team in the country that will beat them and that’s how they’re playing,” Leinart explained. “I think Ohio State just runs away with it. I think it will be similar to what we saw with Texas a little bit. Just, a slow burn because Notre Dame’s defense will keep them in it.”
The rivalry between USC and Notre Dame is among the oldest in football. The two teams have been playing since 1926. There was a brief break during World War II, and when the COVID-19 virus impacted scheduling in 2020. USC's record against Notre Dame is 37-52-5.
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Starting Quarterback Prediction Under Lincoln Riley: Jayden Maiava, Husan
Leinart took to Twitter to elaborate more that while picking Ohio State, he respects this Notre Dame football team.
“It is hard to not root for the Irish. Love the team, coach, toughness just not sure it’s enough against the Buckeyes. We’ll see!” Leinart wrote.
Leinart did not hide his bias against Notre Dame when talking about the National Championship. While he was open about not liking Notre Dame, he still gave credit to the Irish.
“I’ve been to two of the three Notre Dame playoff games. I mean, my god dude,” Leinart said. “And I’ll say this: I hate Notre Dame for obvious reasons, I respect Notre Dame for obvious reasons. I really like Marcus Freeman."
Going to two of three Notre Dame games, Leinart could see how good Notre Dame is. The USC quarterback watched the Texas-Ohio State game and he does not see how the Fighting Irish could beat the Buckeyes.
“Notre Dame doesn’t have enough in my opinion to win that game,” Leinart said. “The difference between Texas and Notre Dame is Texas has more firepower I think offensively than Notre Dame. Notre Dame has a great run game, that’s about it. They don’t throw the football consistently enough, as much as I like Riley Leonard.”
In Leinart’s three years with the Trojans, he went 3-0 against the Fighting Irish. While the former USC quarterback may respect the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season, the hatred from the rivalry is still there.
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Bear Alexander's NIL Valuation After USC Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Agrees to Contract Extension, Passes on Penn State
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy
MORE: USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Georgia Bulldogs Four-Star Commit Vance Spafford