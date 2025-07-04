USC Trojans Called Out By Former Notre Dame Quarterback Brady Quinn For 'One-Sided' Issue
The USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have one of the most historic rivalries in college football dating back to 1926. The rivalry is heating up and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn is adding fuel to the fire.
The USC-Notre Dame rivalry is at risk of ending, and one reason is that the Trojans have concerns over scheduling and travel and want to take the matchup year by year, while the Irish are looking for a long-term deal. Since the risk of it ending has been announced, alumni from both programs have been calling out the importance of the game.
Quinn works with former USC Trojans legend Matt Leinart on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff, and while the two may be on the same team now, the rivalry is just as strong.
Quinn discussed with the South Bend Tribune that he does not know where the former Trojans quarterback stands on the rivalry’s possible end, and took a shot at USC for not keeping the rivalry going.
“I’m not sure where Matt stands on it,” Quinn said. “We haven’t really had a chance to talk about it this summer. I think he’d be for it, but I think he’s probably a little hesitant nowadays because everyone can pay their players.”
Quinn was with the Fighting Irish from 2003-2006 and never got a win against the USC Trojans. While Quinn was with Notre Dame, Leinart was the quarterback for the Trojans from 2003-2005, winning the annual matchups. No matter the record between the two quarterbacks, it is a historical matchup that Quinn believes should continue.
The former Notre Dame quarterback went on to argue that the issue with agreeing to a deal to keep the rivalry is one-sided, stressing that the entire Fighting Irish program wants to keep it going.
“I don’t think it’s a level of concern around the Notre Dame guys,” Quinn continued. “Notre Dame wants to play it, I think the university wants to play it. Marcus Freeman wants to play it. The Players want to play it.”
“It seems like it’s a one-sided issue for Southern Cal. Maybe they should figure it out because they seemed to make a bed for themselves, and now they have to lay in it. That’s their struggle, so maybe they need to worry about themselves,” Quinn added.
Quinn took a shot at now that Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals are allowed in college football, there is an even playing field. One belief is that USC does not want to face Notre Dame each season due to the Fighting Irish’s level of success. USC coach Lincoln Riley has been open that he would put winning a National Championship ahead of a rivalry.
Since the USC Trojans entered the Big Ten in 2024, the traveling has increased, and adding a trip to Notre Dame is tough on players. One solution that has been put out there is to move the game to earlier in the season, potentially becoming a yearly tradition to kick off the season with the matchup.
The pressure to continue the rivalry is not just coming from Notre Dame, but USC alumni, fans as well. The USC holds a 37-52-5 record against Notre Dame, currently on a two-year losing streak in the battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh.
Despite the unknown future, the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in 2025 on Oct. 18 in Indiana. The tension between the two schools is already high each season, but with the potential end of the rivalry, the schools taking each other’s players through the portal, and comments being made by alumni, the 2025 game will be a must-watch.