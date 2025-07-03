USC Trojans Football Schedule Toughest In Big Ten? Most Critical Matchups
The USC Trojans are looking to improve upon their 2024 season, after finishing with a 7-6 overall record, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are entering their second season in the Big Ten and despite some key role players gone, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans program are looking to take a big step.
To improve upon last season, one of the biggest things that must change for USC is their conference record. Losing more games than winning is not how USC will make the College Football Playoff. Phil Steele ranked each Big Ten team’s schedule from toughest to easiest.
The USC Trojans are ranked with one of the tougher schedules, at No. 6 in the Big Ten and No. 20 in the nation. With 18 teams in the conference, USC is in the tougher half of the rankings. To start the season, USC will face the Missouri State Bears and the Georgia Southern Eagles.
The two non-conference games will give USC an easier start, as the Trojans are projected to win both of them. This will give time for quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is projected to be the team’s starter, time to adjust to the sped-up pace that the regular season brings.
The other non-conference team that USC has scheduled is against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. One of the most historic games in college football will take place on Oct. 18 at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame competed in the CFP Championship game last year and will not be an easy matchup.
There will be added fuel to the fire when the Trojans face Notre Dame as the rivalry may be coming to an end. USC has concerns about travel and scheduling and wants to take the rivalry year by year while Notre Dame wants to work out a long-term agreement to keep the matchup going. With the heightened tension this will be a tough game for USC.
There are a couple of matchups on USC’s schedule that could go either way for the Trojans. One of the first challenges Riley and the Trojans will have is against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27 and it will be an away game for USC. Illinois exceeded expectations in 2024 and has quarterback Luke Altmyer returning.
USC will have a bye week following Illinois, giving the Trojans a break before they face the Michigan Wolverines. This is an interesting, and possibly the most critical game for both teams. Both USC and Michigan did not live up to expectations in 2024 and are looking to turn things around in 2025. Michigan defeated USC last season, but the Trojans kept it close, having the lead in the fourth quarter but losing in the final minute.
With USC’s roster turnover and Michigan bringing in a top-tier recruiting class featuring the No. 1 quarterback, Bryce Underwood, it is going to be a tough game for USC. If the Trojans do win, it will be telling on just how strong of a competitor USC is in the Big Ten.
The Trojans and Iowa Hawkeyes will face off on Nov. 15, which could be an underrated matchup. USC will have a home-field advantage, but the Hawkeyes have a consistently strong defense and potentially a top quarterback with South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski.
Gronowski is the projected starter for the Hawkeyes in 2025 after leading South Dakota State to two FCS National Championship wins.
The most challenging game on USC’s schedule may be against the Oregon Ducks. Oregon went undefeated in the 2024 regular season and finished as the No. 1 ranked team ahead of the CFP. Though the Ducks are heading into a season with uncertainty at quarterback, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been coaching a consistently strong team. The matchup will also be held at Autzen Stadium, giving Oregon home-field advantage.
USC does luck out not facing the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Penn State Nittany Lions. Those are two dominant teams with a tough defense that could have put the Trojans with a top-five most difficult schedule.
The Big Ten since the conference realignment has gotten much tougher. USC still has a talented defense, a quarterback with high potential, and two talented receivers. If USC can earn a winning record in the conference, Riley’s team could make the postseason.