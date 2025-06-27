USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Most Critical Game Of 2025 Schedule?
The 2025 season for the USC Trojans is quickly approaching. The Trojans are coming off a 7-6 season, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. USC coach Lincoln Riley is under pressure this season to show some improvement in the program.
The Trojans are a team that cannot be faced with another losing record in Big Ten conference play. In 2024, USC had a strong start, but could not get a win streak going. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team heading into 2025.
With the uncertainty, it is hard to tell where the Trojans will stand in the Big Ten. One game in the first half of USC’s 2025 schedule stands out the most, as it could define where the Trojans stand in the conference. The USC Trojans will face the Michigan Wolverines at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11.
The Wolverines had a down year for Michigan's standards in 2024. The Wolverines finished with an 8-5 overall record, going 5-4 in the Big Ten. There are two aspects of Michigan which is why the team is expected to improve next season. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore will be in his second season with the program, which puts him in a better position. He now has a year of learning experience of what it takes to be a head coach and will use the knowledge in 2025.
Michigan also is bringing in a top-tier recruiting class, featuring the No. 1 recruit in the nation. Michigan was missing a true starting quarterback last season, but five-star recruit Bryce Underwood is set to take over the team.
Similarly, the USC Trojans hope their quarterback position is taking the next step in 2025. In the final four games of the 2024 season, quarterback Jayden Maiava took over the offense, winning three games. Maiava is the expected starter and there are high expectations for him. If the Trojans end up making another quarterback change, the team has five-star recruit Husan Longstreet on the roster.
In addition to the quarterback position likely being figured out, USC is well set up at wide receiver. The Trojans have returning wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who played well in the Las Vegas Bowl. Lane and Lemon could become top receivers in college football and names to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.
With Riley being an offensive-minded head coach, USC’s defense could be overlooked. Between big-time recruits, such as four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, and a talented coaching staff, the USC defense could be a physical unit hard to compete with.
Both USC and Michigan are coming off a season they want to improve on. The way the matchup turns out on Oct. 11 could indicate where the two teams stand in the conference.
USC and Michigan faced off in 2024, with the Wolverines taking the win 27-24. Michigan led the first half of the game, with USC unable to score a touchdown. In the second half, USC’s defense stepped up and the offense scored 21 points. The Trojans took the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines scored a touchdown within the last minute to win the game.
USC could not stop the run against Michigan. The Wolverines finished with 290 total rushing yards, with running back Kalel Mullings rushing for 159 yards. Michigan completely struggled passing the ball with quarterback Alex Orji passing for just seven yards. Both teams struggled in some areas and excelled in others.
USC will be coming off a bye week before facing the Wolverines, giving them enough time to prepare for the matchup.
If the USC Trojans win on Oct. 11, the Trojans could be deemed a top-five team in the Big Ten, and be a College Football Playoff contender. Before facing Michigan, USC will face three Big Ten teams, Purdue, Michigan State, and Illinois. The game against Illinois may also be a defining game, as the Fighting Illini was a top-25 team in 2024.