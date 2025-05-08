USC Trojans Snubbed From Best College Football Coaching Jobs
The USC Trojans football program is one of the most historic and prestigious programs in the country. However, that doesn’t mean everybody thinks the the job is still one of the best in college football. Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman both cover college football for On3 and neither have USC ranked in the their top ten of college football jobs.
USC Trojans Snubbed From Top Ten Job List?
Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman each left USC out of their top ten college football jobs during their show “Andy and Ari” earlier this week.
Staples rankings had No.1 as Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Clemson, and No. 10 Penn State.
Wasserman’s rankings were very similar with No. 1 as Texas, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Notre Dame, and No. 10 Oklahoma.
Staples and Wasserman ranked these jobs based on multiple factors; the jobs that provide the best position to win a national title and opportunity for long term success. USC did not make the cut.
USC's History of Winning
It has been a long time since USC football was consistently in the race for national titles and conference championships. Since Pete Carroll left USC for the NFL in 2009, the Trojans have only had five seasons in which they won ten games. During this time, USC has only won one conference title (2017 Pac-12 Championship) and has not appeared in a College Football Playoff game or a BCS National Championship game. They made one Rose Bowl and two Cotton Bowls.
In comparison, under Carroll from 2001 through 2009, USC had seven straight seasons win which they won at least 11 games. The Trojans also won the Pac-10 conference seven times, while also winning two national titles, with four Rose Bowl wins, and two Orange Bowl wins.
Furthermore, even before the Carroll era, USC was still a premier program. USC has the most all-time Rose Bowl Game appearances with 34 and Rose Bowl Game wins with 25. They also have the most Heisman Trophy winners of any school with eight and have the second most players drafted into the NFL all-time with 530, only behind Notre Dame’s 532.
Can USC Get Back to the Mountain Top?
Coach Lincoln Riley has been tasked with getting USC back to the promised land. Riley is entering his fourth season in Los Angeles. His overall record with USC is 26-14.
USC made a big move earlier this offseason, hiring general manager Chad Bowden. Riley, Bowden, and the rest of the brass at USC has a lot of work to do to get USC back to being a powerhouse.