USC Trojans Make Four Big Changes: Can Quarterback Jayden Maiava Lead The Way?
LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans hosted its annual football media days this week as they are set to begin fall camp on Wednesday, July 30.
So, what were some of the takeaways from what the Trojans coaching staff and a number of players had to say to a group of reporters in Heritage Hall? Here are the four biggest changes to the program.
Progression of Quarterback Jayden Maiava
All eyes will continue to be on redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava as we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2025 college football season.
Maiava started the final the four games of the season after taking over for Miller Moss in early November. He went 3-1, with all three wins coming in one-possession games, an area the Trojans massively struggled with in 2024. They went 1-5 in one-possession games under Moss.
Overall, Maiava had some highs, accounting for 14 touchdowns in his four starts, but also some head scratching lows, seven turnovers and completed less than 57-percent of his passes in the final three games.
However, USC coach Lincoln Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard have spoken about the massive strides they’ve seen from Maiava make heading into year two from operating the offense, to his leadership skills.
“Naturally, just from personality standpoint, he's a little bit more laid back, pretty easy-going guy," Huard said. “But you can definitely tell, as he's gotten more and more comfortable with this system, with this offense. More experience in it, being able to help, big part of your voice as a quarterback is number one, communicating the standard of how we do things and then obviously, when you get into specific plays, what to do within those situations.
“And see him gain more knowledge and experience in this system, in this offense. You can see him helping teammates more, communicate with teammates more.”
Of course, all of that gets thrown out the window if he gets off to a choppy start in September. But Maiava has taken the necessary steps in the offseason to ensure is ready to get rolling out the gates.
New Mindset in Defensive Line Room
Two things were different from the Trojans defensive line room when they hit the field in late March for spring practice. The first was how noticeably bigger they were as a group, starting with Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver, who weights 331 pounds and Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett, who weights 349 pounds.
But the second thing that caught people’s attention was the low jersey numbers. Silver wears No. 9 to honor his late mother, Jarrett wears No. 0. Anthony Lucas wears No. 6 and five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart wears No. 4.
And then there’s sophomore Kameryn Fountain, who changed his number from No. 49 to No. 1 and junior Braylan Shelby, who changed his number from No. 34 to No. 10. But it’s not an accident the Trojans defensive front is rocking these numbers.
“We wanted to change the narrative, we want to be a presence,” Shelby said. “Wanted some swagger within that. So one of the big changes that we made is to get new numbers. We need to change the whole perspective of all this.”
A year ago, defensive line was an area of concern because of the lack of depth, they lost players to redshirts and injuries early in the season and a lack of size. Only two players weighed over 300 pounds, this season they will have at least six.
There’s been an emphasis this spring to improve the pass rush. No player had more than three sacks on the Trojans in 2024. Fountain, Shelby and redshirt freshman Elijah Newby all worked with pass rush specialist this summer.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking
MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
“We gonna get after the quarterback, but it all starts with stopping the run,” said defensive line coach Eric Henderson. “We got to be able to earn the right to rush the passer. And I think when we do that, and we dominate the trenches, and we're forcing people to become one dimensional, you can kind of narrow the game down a little bit and be able to take advantage of lesser offensive linemen and schematically get guys in position to have success.
“We have guys that can win in certain situations, and so being able to put them or do things schematically to allow them to be in position to take advantage of those opportunities is where we're going to continue to grow and try to attack teams.”
Running Back Waymond Jordan Inspired by Past Greats
The USC football program have a long and storied history. Eight players have won college football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy, the most in the country and five of which were running backs.
Junior running back Waymond Jordan signed with the Trojans during the winter transfer portal. The No. 1 ranked JUCO running back this past cycle is using that to fuel him as heads into his first season in the Cardinal and Gold.
“It's definitely motivational. Just knowing the long list of running backs here and how involved they with the football program,” Jordan said. “So, I know, they'll be there for us, and just to help all of us keep going and get to the next level and just possibly be another running back there, win the Heisman.”
Jordan was able to speak with former Trojans and Heisman Trophy running back Marcus Allen when he was on campus in June. He’s had a conversation with former LenDale White, the school’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns.
Jordan was one of two running backs that USC signed via the portal, including redshirt senior Eli Sanders.
“I think we complement each other well,” Jordan said. “And I also think just playing together helps us really push each other to be better. And I love that about the whole entire room, because everybody brings different skill sets to the room, and just honestly, we all like pushing each other to be better. We learning from each other. We're asking questions during practice. Like, ‘what did you see? Like, how did, how could I did better on this play and that play?’ So we all like connected, and we're all bonded close. So I think it's gonna be a great room.”
Cornerbacks Coach Trovon Reed Emphasizes Creating Turnovers
UCF hired former UCF cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed for the same role in January. He played on Auburn’s 2010 national championship team, so he understands what it takes to reach college football’s mountain top and has put an emphasis on one area in particular for his players.
“Creating turnovers. We got to get that ball back,” Reed said. “We have the best offensive minded head coach in America, period. And if we get him the ball back, he's going to score. And I wholeheartedly believe that. That's our job and we're going to do it to the best of our ability and we only as strong as our weakest link.”
No player had more than two interceptions on the Trojans defense in 2024. Three players were tied for the team lead and only one of them was a defensive back, Jaylin Smith, who is now playing in the NFL. And the only cornerback that forced a fumble was Jacobe Covington, he is also now playing in the NFL.
Reed discussed the important of the defensive line and cornerback group working together as a unit. He pointed to close bond they have with each other off the field.
“I played on a national championship team where the d-line and the corners were best friends, because they need us and we need them,” Reed said. “It might be a time where they can't get there in time. We got to stay sticky in coverage, or it might be a time we get beat, but they get back there. So it worked hand in hand, right? So they got to be best friends, just like the linebackers in the safeties, they got to communicate the most, right?
“So it's football, it really takes 11 people, and they take 11 guys to really do their job. And it don't matter what coach Lynn calls, if 11 guys do any job, we got a chance to win that play, and we just got to win every play. We not trying to win the series. If we win every play, we're going to do our job.”