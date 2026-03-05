USC Freshman Cornerback Elbert Hill Shining Early in Spring Practice

Cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill was a highly coveted four-star recruit coming out of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) in the 2026 cycle.

ESPN rated the USC Trojans freshman cornerback as the No. 1 player at his position and early in spring practice it's is easy to see why.

Elbert Hill Making Waves in the Spring

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) expresses some frustration after a missed interception attempt against Walsh in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Watching Hill during individual drills, his technique is beyond impressive. He has quick feet and everything is very fluid. It’s not much of a surprise because it’s what he showed throughout high school and technique translates. And with a track background, Hill can fly.

Hill has caught the attention of the veterans in the secondary. When discussing the team’s young defensive backs, safety Kennedy Urlacher quickly mentioned Hill’s name on Thursday and also gave praise the group of first-year players.

During his press conference in February, cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed had some lofty admiration for the Ohio native.

“He’s also a tremendous athlete. Wherever we can get him on the field the fastest, that’s where he’ll be,” Reed said.

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) makes a leaping interception as St. Edward's Zach Hackleman (8) goes for the catch, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his senior season, Hill recorded nine interceptions and 33 pass breakups. He was a ball hawk all throughout high school, finishing with 24 interceptions. Hill is incredibly dynamic with the ball in his hands, whether it’s in the return game, on offense, or after an interception.

Former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon handled punt return duties last season. But with the Trojans star receiver off to the NFL, it means there is an open competition at that position and Hill was been one of a handful of players that has been fielding punts during the beginning part of practice.

USC Trojans Cornerback Competition

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC has a ton of talent in its cornerback room, which is a very good problem to have. It’s an intriguing battle that is likely to carry over into the beginning part of the regular season.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Marcelles Williams started 11 games last season, after playing just nine snaps during his first season. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product is one of the more experienced corners on the team. Redshirt senior cornerback Jontez Williams, an Iowa State transfer, was the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the portal according to 247Sports. He appeared in 32 career games with the Cyclones, including 19 starts and was a Second Team All-Big-12 selection in 2024.

Jontez Williams and redshirt sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson are both recovering this spring from season-ending knee injuries. Johnson transferred to USC last spring from UCF. He played under Reed during his true freshman season with the Knights in 2024, starting four games.

After deciding to reclassify early last summer, redshirt freshman cornerback RJ Sermons spent this past season developing with the Trojans staff behind the scenes, rather than playing his senior year of high school. Sermons has added muscle and is ready to compete this spring. He’s another player that is very technically sound and is a talented sprinter.

Cornerback Trestin Castro was a four-star recruit in that 2025 cycle and then freshman cornerback Brandon Lockhart and cornerback Jayden Crowder are both on campus right now. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Carrington Pierce, the younger brother of safety Christian Pierce, comes over from Oklahoma State.

