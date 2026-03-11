First Impressions of USC Trojans Freshman Receivers Based Off Spring Practice

With the departure of Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, as well as fellow wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Jaden Richardson, USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava will have a new set of targets this fall.

USC signed six receivers in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, four of which are enrolled on campus this spring. The media is limited to viewing stretching and individual drills during practice, but based on seeing them in person and some recent feedback, here are some early impressions of the Trojans freshmen receivers.

Trent Mosley

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Early reports coming out of USC have been very encouraging on the four-star recruit from Santa Margarita (Calif.).

#USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley. The 2025 MaxPreps California Player of the Year and helped lead Santa Margarita to a state championship. Mosley is one of eight freshmen from the Trinity League. pic.twitter.com/mypb4R2udY — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 4, 2026

Trent Mosley is coming off a dominant senior season, where he helped guide his school to its first state championship since 2011 and was named the MaxPreps California Player of the Year. He glides when he runs and is someone the Trojans will try to get the ball to in space to create explosive plays.

Mosley has a very good chance to start in the fall and fill the void left by Lemon at the slot position. The two have very similar skill sets. They have great practice habits and play much bigger than their size. Mosley is not afraid to lower his shoulder or be physical.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seeing USC freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt on tape is what the Trojans are getting in person. A smooth route runner with natural hands. He catches the ball away from his body.

Mater Dei (Calif.) to USC pipeline. Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/miPyehM39X — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 4, 2026

The feedback from inside the building on Dixon-Wyatt has also been very bright as he pushes for a significant role in his first season at USC. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product was a massive add to the Trojans recruiting class when he flipped his commitment from Ohio State on National Signing Day in December.

Regardless of if he starts or not, expect Dixon-Wyatt to be part of the rotation during his freshman season. Right now, he's playing on the outside, but the four-star recruit certainly has the flexibility to play in the slot as well.

Luc Weaver

Luc Weaver was a player that continued to move up the recruiting rankings heading into his senior year. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound local prospect has a great blend of size and speed.

#USC freshman receiver Luc Weaver during individual/special teams drills pic.twitter.com/27pLUDjbq6 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 6, 2026

Weaver shouldn't be counted out to find a spot in the Trojans receiver rotation but could earn early playing time on special teams in the fall. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the freshman receiver after the first day of practice.

"Very physically gifted. We were impressed with his size, play strength," Riley said. "He's got documented speed, just a guy that felt like we could develop. One of the biggest keys for him will be just staying healthy. He had a few injuries he had to battle through in high school. The more we got to see him and his skills, if this guy can stay healthy and allows us to develop him consistently, he's got a chance to be a heck of player."

Tron Baker

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tron Baker is perhaps the most underrated player in the Trojans receiver room, which is hard to believe considering he's been on the national radar since he was in middle school and was the programs first commit in the 2026 cycle.

#USC freshman receiver and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product Tron Baker. He was the Trojans first commit in the 2026 class. pic.twitter.com/AEWft7Y4hH — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 6, 2026

The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) is another natural hands guy that catches everything thrown his way. He's quick and will continue to push to be part of the two-deep rotation in the fall.