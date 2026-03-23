USC Trojans Freshman Running Backs Turning Heads Already

The USC Trojans have an elite group of incoming freshmen, including running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux, who are already gaining national attention.

ESPN's Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill listed Alston and Redeaux as top prospects from the 2026 recruiting class who could earn early playing time with the Trojans.

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Freshman Running Backs Can Make Immediate Impact

Heading into the 2026 season, the two running backs who are projected to see the most playing time are King Miller and Waymond Jordan. Both are returning players who can compete to be a dominant duo.

Even with Miller and Jordan returning, Alston and Redeaux are two talented incoming prospects who can start on special teams and become key depth pieces.

In 2026, the player to return the most kicks and punts was wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon has since declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, and USC could turn to its speedy freshmen to take over.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Iowa Hawkeyes with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This would not only give the true freshmen playing time, but with their potential, the Trojans can start their drive with good field position, helping USC's offense overall.

In 2025, USC averaged 16.7 kick return yards and 11.1 punt return yards. With a speedy duo, the Trojans could see a drastic improvement on special teams.

Even if the two begin on special teams, they can compete to rotate in with the offense and earn reps at running back. 2025 showed that injuries happen and depth pieces are needed to step in. Both Redeaux and Alston could have their number called at any moment to play a larger role.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shahn Alston Helps Kick Off 2026 Recruiting Class Success

The USC Trojans finished with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class of 2026, per Rivals, and Alston was one of the early commits to help with that. Alston committed to the Trojans in Jan. 2025 and was a big early pickup for USC.

Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Alston is the No. 121 recruit in the nation, the No. 8 running back, and the No. 5 prospect from Ohio.

He can bring a strong physicality to USC’s offense and become a dynamic playmaker for the Trojans, especially when paired with Redeaux.

Deshonne Redeaux Coming in as Major In-State Prospect

Despite Alston’s commitment, Redeaux still chose to join the Trojans. He committed in April, 2025, ranked as the No. 88 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 running back, and the No. 11 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only did USC land two talented athletes, but both are top-10 running backs. Redeaux is also a top in-state prospect, showing USC’s improvement in landing the top players in California.

Redeaux is a bigger player, but he still brings speed and an ability to contribute as a receiver out of the backfield. Redeaux can compete for early playing time on offense as a target in the passing game.

USC Growing the Running Back Position

Landing two top 10 running back prospects is exciting, but what adds to the anticipation is how well the program has been running the ball.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In 2024, former USC running back Woody Marks was the highlight of the offense, rushing for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 47 receptions for 321 yards in his lone season with the Trojans. His performance led to the Houston Texans selecting him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In 2025, Miller stepped up as a role player amid injuries to Jordan and running back Eli Sanders. Despite the injuries, USC found a way to balance the run game with Miller’s performance, rushing for 972 yards and eight touchdowns.

No matter how much playing time Alston and Redeaux earn in 2026, the two have the potential to be a dynamic duo for the USC Trojans.

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