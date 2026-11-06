Four USC Trojans Freshmen Leading the Way in Latest National Ranking

No. 20 USC Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class has been as advertised as the first non-SEC program to claim the No. 1 overall class in two decades: 21 true freshmen playing a total of 2,157 snaps per The Depth Chart, midseason All-American honors, weekly conference recognition, players in the running for national awards, all while leading USC to a 7-2 record.

The Trojan freshmen’s latest feat comes from ESPN’s 2026 top-40 impact freshmen rankings. Southern Cal leads the way with four players.

Luke Wafle: Defensive End

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The five-star recruit from New Jersey is the highest ranking Trojan at the No. 7 spot. Just like the following freshmen, Wafle graduated early and joined USC as an early enrollee for a head start.

Wafle, a day-one starter, has made an instant impact on the revamped defensive front, bringing intensity and relentless pressure every snap he’s in. Through nine games, he has racked up a total of 36 tackles (26 solo, 10 assisted), 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass deflection. He has a pressure rate of 11.4 percent while leading USC and other FBS true freshmen with 23 quarterback pressures. Pro Football Focus also credits Wafle with 21 stops – the most among freshmen EDGEs.

In Week 5, Wafle won Big Ten Freshman of the Week with his five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a one-sack performance in the Trojans’ 25-21 win over Washington. He also picked up midseason All-American honors. In the preseason he was named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watchlist and is now in the running for the award as a semifinalist.

Trent Mosley: Wide Receiver

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four-star recruit from Santa Margarita Catholic is the last Trojan to land within the top-ten (No. 9). With returning vets like Tanook Hines and Corey Simms or transfers like Terrell Anderson in the wideout group, it was Mosley who emerged as Jayden Maiava’s No. 1 target due to his explosiveness, field-stretching ability and big plays after the catch.

Even after missing three games due to an injury, Mosley bounced back like he never left and leads all pass catchers with 32 receptions, 512 yards and six touchdowns. Another element to his game is his impact on special teams. On eight punt returns, Mosley has 212 yards and a score – 86 yards being his longest return. Through six appearances, the freshman is averaging 123.5 all-purpose yards per game.

As of Nov. 4, PFF has Mosley as the highest graded true freshman receiver in the FBS (84.3). Mosley also has two weekly awards under his belt. He won Big Ten Freshman of the Week when he recorded nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown against Penn State in Week 6. Then in Week 9 he won Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week with his 145 all-purpose yards versus Ohio State. He also earned midseason All-American honors.

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For national awards, he is currently on the Jet Award Midseason Watchlist as the nation’s top return specialist and is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt: Wide Receiver

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) catches a two-point conversion pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star California native, came in at No. 14. Through the spring and summer, two starting-receiver spots were up for grabs and ultimately both went to Mosley and Dixon-Wyatt.

Through nine games, Dixon-Wyatt has shown to be a down-field threat while showing more room to grow into a consistent target. During Mosley’s absence, he stepped up as the No. 1 option for Maiava making way for a total of 32 receptions, 443 yards (second) and four touchdowns (tied for second with Hines). His best performance was against Oregon in Week 4 – seven receptions for 114 yards and a score.

For advanced stats, Dixon-Wyatt gives the Trojans offense a +0.74 Expected Points Added (EPA) and has a catch rate of 61.5 percent. He also received midseason recognition as an All-American Honorable Mention.

Mark Bowman: Tight End

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) hurdles Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) on a 79-yard reception in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Mater Dei Monarch came in at No. 24, but he arguably could have ranked higher if it weren't for injuries throughout the year. Even when dealing with an undisclosed injury during the spring, the five-star tight end claimed the starting job and has performed at an elite level despite playing on a pitch count.

Through six games, Bowman has picked up 24 receptions, 283 yards (fourth), two touchdowns, a 77.4 percent catch rate while bringing in a +0.54 EPA per target for the Trojans’ offense. Probably the biggest facet to Bowman’s game is his pride in blocking. Tape consistently shows him winning blocks and clearing the way for USC backs.

At 6-5, 245 pounds, Bowman has the athleticism and route running ability of a receiver. He’s physical after the catch, has breakaway speed and will hurdle defenders when given the opportunity – which he has already done twice this season. On top of all that, he’s supposed to be a senior in high school.

He also has won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his 83 yards and two touchdown performance against Louisiana in Week 2. He also joins Mosley and Wafle as midseason true freshman All-Americans.

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