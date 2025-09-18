USC Names Heisman Trophy Winner As Tunnel Captain For Michigan State Matchup
The undefeated No. 25-ranked USC Trojans will face off against the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday for their Big Ten home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are looking to start the season 4-0 for the third time in the last five years with a win against a talented Michigan State team.
USC Announces Tunnel Captain For Michigan State Game
Ahead of Saturday night's game, USC has announced its tunnel captain against Michigan State. Former USC, national championship-winning quarterback Matt Leinart will lead the Trojans out of the tunnel on Saturday night.
Leinart is arguably the greatest USC quarterback of all time, as he led the Trojans to incredible heights during his career in Los Angeles. In addition to winning back-to-back national championships with USC in 2003 and 2004, Leinart achieved many other accomplishments in his college career.
Matt Leinart's Accomplishments At USC
Leinart is the winningest quarterback in USC football history, recording an incredible 37-2 record as a starter with the Trojans. His two losses included a 34-31 triple overtime loss to California in 2003 and falling 41-38 to the Vince Young-led Texas Longhorns in one of the greatest Rose Bowl games of all time. The Longhorns prevented Leinart and the Trojans from winning a third consecutive national title.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status
In the 2004 season, Leinart became the sixth player in USC history to win the Heisman trophy. That season, Leinart led the Trojans to an undefeated 13-0 season that featured a dominating 55-19 win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl that secured the national title.
Leinart recorded 3,322 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and six interceptions that season with USC. He finished his USC career with 10,693 passing yards, 99 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.
His running back, Reggie Bush, who was a vital part of coach Pete Carroll's early 2000s USC dynasty, won the Heisman trophy the next season in 2005.
Matt Leinart's NFL Career
The Arizona Cardinals drafted Leinart with the 10th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Leinart's career in the NFL lasted from 2006 to 2012, as he played for two other teams. He played four seasons with the Cardinals, two with the Houston Texans (2010-11), and one season with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2012.
Leinart's best season came as a rookie when he played in 12 games with the Cardinals in the 2006 NFL season, recording 2,547 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Kurt Warner took over as the Cardinals' starting quarterback after the 2006 season, and Leinart spent the rest of his career as a backup. Leinart finished his NFL career with 4,065 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.
Despite his short-lived NFL career, Leinart is considered one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of his time and will forever be known as a USC Trojan legend.