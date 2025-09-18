All Trojans

USC Names Heisman Trophy Winner As Tunnel Captain For Michigan State Matchup

Former USC Trojans national champion and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Matt Leinart will be the tunnel captain for Saturday's matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. Leinart was the winningest quarterback in USC football history.

Caden Handwork

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The undefeated No. 25-ranked USC Trojans will face off against the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday for their Big Ten home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are looking to start the season 4-0 for the third time in the last five years with a win against a talented Michigan State team.

USC Announces Tunnel Captain For Michigan State Game

Matt Leinart USC Trojans USC Football College Football Michigan State Spartans national championship Orange Bowl Big Ten
Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart in action during the 2005 Orange Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners . Leinart, who threw 5 touchdowns, was named the game's MVP. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2005 by Preston Mack / Imagn Images

Ahead of Saturday night's game, USC has announced its tunnel captain against Michigan State. Former USC, national championship-winning quarterback Matt Leinart will lead the Trojans out of the tunnel on Saturday night.

Leinart is arguably the greatest USC quarterback of all time, as he led the Trojans to incredible heights during his career in Los Angeles. In addition to winning back-to-back national championships with USC in 2003 and 2004, Leinart achieved many other accomplishments in his college career.

Matt Leinart's Accomplishments At USC

Matt Leinart USC Trojans USC Football College Football national championship Orange Bowl Oklahoma Sooners Texas Longhorns
Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll celebrates a victory with quarterback Matt Leinart against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2005 Orange Bowl held at Pro Player Stadium. The Trojans won the BCS National Championship with the win. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Leinart is the winningest quarterback in USC football history, recording an incredible 37-2 record as a starter with the Trojans. His two losses included a 34-31 triple overtime loss to California in 2003 and falling 41-38 to the Vince Young-led Texas Longhorns in one of the greatest Rose Bowl games of all time. The Longhorns prevented Leinart and the Trojans from winning a third consecutive national title.

MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released

MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status

In the 2004 season, Leinart became the sixth player in USC history to win the Heisman trophy. That season, Leinart led the Trojans to an undefeated 13-0 season that featured a dominating 55-19 win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl that secured the national title.

Leinart recorded 3,322 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and six interceptions that season with USC. He finished his USC career with 10,693 passing yards, 99 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.

His running back, Reggie Bush, who was a vital part of coach Pete Carroll's early 2000s USC dynasty, won the Heisman trophy the next season in 2005.

Matt Leinart's NFL Career

Matt Leinart USC Trojans USC Football NFL Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans Oakland Raiders College Football Big Ten Football
Aug 28,, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart (7) takes a break during the second half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Leinart with the 10th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Leinart's career in the NFL lasted from 2006 to 2012, as he played for two other teams. He played four seasons with the Cardinals, two with the Houston Texans (2010-11), and one season with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2012.

Leinart's best season came as a rookie when he played in 12 games with the Cardinals in the 2006 NFL season, recording 2,547 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Kurt Warner took over as the Cardinals' starting quarterback after the 2006 season, and Leinart spent the rest of his career as a backup. Leinart finished his NFL career with 4,065 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

Despite his short-lived NFL career, Leinart is considered one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of his time and will forever be known as a USC Trojan legend.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football