Live Score Updates for USC vs. Iowa as Heavy Rainfall Hits Southern California
The No. 17 USC Trojans will host the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes in a top 25 showdown at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 21.
It will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since the 2019 Holiday Bowl.
Heavy rain conditions in Los Angeles will impact this one the start of this one and is expected to continue falling throughout the course of the game.
“I think the weather can’t play too much of a big factor on how we perform,” said USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. “So I think just our edge and our mindset going into it is going to determine how the game goes.”
Rain conditions are nothing new for the Trojans this week. USC had a three-hour lightning delay and heavy rain when they traveled to Purdue in week 3 and again in week 8 when they played Notre Dame in South Bend.
Embracing the Moment
Southern Cal is in a tight College Football Playoff race, with every week a must-win to remain alive.
But through it all, USC coach Lincoln Riley has been preaching to his team to embrace the moment. Riley isn’t taking this opportunity in front of them for granted and he doesn’t want his team to either.
“Opportunities to accomplish some cool things is a lot of fun. And every time you win, you make these games more valuable, more important,” Riley said. “It doesn't mean that you change your approach, but I think you have an understanding and realization this is a cool position to put yourself in.
“You don't want to miss it, you don't want to do anything that would keep you from putting the best foot forward when you get these because it's hard to get. It's every year, when you're fortunate to get this point, you realize that.”
Defensive Turnaround
The pass defense for the Trojans has drastically improved over the last month. They have held three of their last four opponents to under 200 passing yards. Only Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood surpassed that mark, but he threw for just 207 yards.
Redshirt freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams has shown a steady progression throughout the season and settled into his starting role opposite redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson.
Kamari Ramsey has played more of his natural safety position over the last month and then bumps down to the nickel spot in their three-safety defense with Bishop Fitzgerald and Christian Pierce.
The comfortably in the secondary has allowed USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to be creative with his blitz packages, which has led to an improved defense over the last month.
USC has also held three of their last four opponents to 17 points or fewer.
Notre Dame put up 34 and that was thanks to a dominate run game that put up 306 yards on the ground. Nebraska also saw plenty of success running the football against the Trojans on Nov. 1 and that’s where the strength of Iowa’s offense lies.
Can the Trojans defensive line hold up against a physical Iowa run game?