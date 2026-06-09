USC Trojans to Host Pair of Corona Centennial Standouts on Recruiting Visits

USC running backs coach Anthony Jones attended Corona Centennial’s (Calif.) College Showcase in late January to checkout 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis. Two days later, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Davis received a dream offer from his hometown school.

Davis lives less than 60 miles from Southern Cal and was on campus three times in the spring. He got an extended look at the campus, football program and continued to build a strong relationship with Jones.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The close proximity to home, relationships with multiple freshmen on the roster and the appeal of the university outside of football have all played a factor in the Trojans emerging as the favorites for the 2025 second team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American heading into his junior season.

Davis will make a return visit to USC for the fourth time this calendar year on Thursday, June 11, as part of a star-studded list of recruits that will workout at the Trojans prospect camp. Davis spoke last month why he continues to visit Southern Cal frequently.

"I'll probably say the family, my relationships with the them and just them treating me so well," Davis said.

Fast Rising Defensive Back to Visit USC

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Corona Centennial 2028 three-star cornerback Jordan Kirkpatrick has seen his recruitment start to takeoff this spring, picking up offers from schools such as Washington, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Cal, Florida, Nebraska, among others.

Kirkpatrick does not have an offer from USC at the moment but will get an opportunity to workout in front of the coaches on Thursday. Assistant general manager Dre Brown and executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker also got a look at Kirkpatrick earlier last month at Centennial’s College Showcase.

Southern California is loaded with great defensive back talent in the 2028 class and Kirkpatrick is certainly a name to keep an eye on moving forward.

Kirkpatrick visited UCLA on June 7 and will also take a trip to Cal on June 14 and is expected to be at Tennessee at some point this month.

Recruiting Corona Centennial Prospects

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Centennial has been one of the premier high school football programs for quite some time under legendary coach Matt Logan.

It’s a school that has been able to hold their own against the Trinity League, they defeated Mater Dei twice last fall. They are flooded with Division I recruits, evident by the 50-plus schools that were in attendance for their College Showcase last month.

Centennial is the home of former USC five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who transferred to LSU after this past season, and four-star receiver commit Quentin Hale, a top 50 overall prospect in the 2027 class. Hale is one of the prized recruits in the Trojans class and he announced last week that he was officially shutting down his recruitment.

Part of the Trojans building a fence around the state in recruiting means establishing a strong presence at the top high schools in the area that almost never have a shortage of Power Four talent and Centennial falls into that category.

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