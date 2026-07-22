West Coast Recruiting Battles Brewing Between USC and Oregon

USC has re-established themselves as the premier recruiting force in the state of California over the past couple of cycles. They successfully flipped freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and 2027 four-star offensive Drew Fielder from Oregon to keep them in Southern California.

The Trojans also landed five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and four-star cornerback Danny Lang over the Ducks. However, Oregon isn’t going anywhere. The two longtime West Coast foes will continue to battle for elite recruits from the Golden State in the 2028 class.

Pair of Local Defensive Backs

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

USC has some ground to make up with Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks, who named Oregon as the early leader. Hicks has a great relationship with Ducks cornerback coach Rashad Wadood, a Southern California native.

“He's a great overall coach. I like the way he coaches his DBs, and the best player is gonna play,” Hicks said. "You seen it from Brandon Finney last year. He stepped up as a freshman, and they're not scared to give a freshman a chance, and that's what I like and you're competing against the best week in and week out.”

Several other schools are in play, including Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M and others. Hicks has been at USC three times this year, including last month for a workout. He’ll return on Oct. 31 when the Trojans host Ohio State. Hicks has close relationships with several USC freshmen and 2027 commits, who will undoubtedly continue to push for him to stay home.

Ca’ron “Prime” Williams also has close ties to several freshmen and 2027 commits with the Trojans. The four-star cornerback from Santa Margarita (Calif.) USC is the current frontrunner for Williams. He’s been on campus more than a half a dozen times the past couple of years and will return multiple times in the fall. Williams had a great visit to Eugene in June with Hicks.

“I really feel they’re me making a priority. T-Reed [cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed] always calling me, checking up on me, just building a great relationship with me.”

Fast Rising Receiver in Orange County

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Hayden Koo is one of the fastest risers in the 2028 class. He shined all offseason, including at The Opening Finals at the Nike Headquarters late last month. The Tustin (Calif.) four-star receiver picked up an offer from Oregon in May and then USC in June, one that immediately caught his and his family's attention.

Koo visited the Trojans last season for their win over Iowa in mid-November and plans to make a return trip in the fall. He’s been able to start building a relationship with position coach Chad Savage. The talented receiver from Orange County has a 4.6 GPA and the opportunities that USC offers outside of football is something he is taking into consideration. Fa'alave-Johnson and 2027 four-star receiver commit Quentin Hale are actively recruiting Koo.

Koo has not finalized his plans for this fall, but he did mention that Oregon, BYU, Michigan and Northwestern are schools that could receive gameday visits.

Talented Local Running Back

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star running back Malaki Davis has not visited Oregon, but communication has picked up this summer. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Davis has trained with Ducks sophomore running back Jordon Davison, who starred at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, and is someone he looks up to.

“The coaches keep showing the nice area and all that, and the facility because Oregon has a nice facility,” Davis said. “I'm trying to get that experience, that's once in a lifetime thing.”

USC is the heavy favorite for the 2025 MaxPreps second team Sophomore All-American. Davis is another recruit that has become a frequent visitor the past year and built a strong relationship with running back coach Anthony Jones, who has visited the local running back at his school three times this year. Jones has put an emphasis on recruiting Davis’ family as well.

“That's a big part of my recruiting as well,” Davis said. “I'm trying to have them be comfortable enough to be cool with the coaches too. I don't want to just be all about me. I want it to be family too. I want them to be cool with my family.”

Davis says he plans on making it out to the Coliseum for every USC home game this season.

Highly Coveted Bay Area Linebacker

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

De La Salle (Calif.) linebacker Landon Miller has some heavy hitters, including Ohio State and Notre Dame linebackers involved in his recruitment but USC and Oregon are pushing to keep him on the West Coast.

Miller had a multi-day visit to USC in early June and left in awe of time on campus. He has played in the Open Division state championship each of the past two years and run into a pair of Trinity League powers in Mater Dei and Santa Margarita, where he’s faced a total of 10 players that are now freshman or committed to the Trojans in the 2027 class.

Miller has seen firsthand the talent the program has accumulated. Executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker is heavily involved in his recruitment. Oregon has been in the picture longer and remains in constant contact.

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