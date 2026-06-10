USC Trojans Hosting Elite California Running Back Recruit on Unofficial Visit

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan is a highly coveted underclassman. The local star posted on his social media that he will be returning to USC for another visit on Wednesday, June 10.

Buchanan has visited the Trojans multiple times since last summer. He worked out with the staff last June, where he picked up an offer before start of his freshman year. He watched USC defeat Michigan and UCLA at the Coliseum last season. This calendar year, Buchanan was on campus in late January and attended a spring practice in late March.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Buchanan is just a rising sophomore, but the Trojans have made it clear that he is a top priority. Nothing is set but Buchanan is a name to keep an eye on that could potentially reclassify down the line.

Buchanan saw college offers start to pour in when he was in the seventh grade and already has an extensive sheet that exceeds over 30 schools, which includes programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Miami.

Top Recruiting Target Arrives on Campus

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC will also see a highly coveted 2028 recruit arrive on campus Wednesday in Henry E. Lackey (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Tyzon Swann, who is in town for multiple days to get his first look at USC this week and the state of California. Swann is the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Southern Cal has landed five-star defensive linemen from the East Coast in each of the last two classes in freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, a New Jersey native and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, and Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown in the 2027 class.

“I’m excited to see what the coaches are like on the West Coast,” Swann said. “I want to see why guys like Jahkeem Stewart and Luke Wafle picked the school. I want to see how I can fit into the program.”

Swann has strong family ties to USC. His cousin is 2022 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

“It’s gonna be great being there knowing your cousin is one of the USC greats, your cousin is a Heisman winner. It’s gonna be a surreal moment,” Swann said.

Massive Recruiting Week

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

The Trojans will host a number of high-profile recruits on Thursday, which includes Timpview (Utah) 2028 four-star receiver Dennis Tua’one, who is making his first visit to USC, Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks, Long Beach (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson, Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis, among others.

Cajon (Calif.) 2028 five-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah returned to campus on Tuesday, as did Los Angeles (Calif.) Hamilton 2029 quarterback Thaddeus Breaux, who worked out with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star Quentin Hale and Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star Roye Oliver III, the Trojans two receiver commits in the 2027 class, also worked out at USC on Tuesday.

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