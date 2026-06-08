USC Trojans Hosting Impressive Group of Recruits on Unofficial Visits

USC hosted a pair of talented linebackers in the 2028 class at the end of last week in Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Allen “Cinco” Kennett V and De La Salle (Calif.) four-star Landon Miller.

This week, the Trojans will see a star-studded list of recruits in the 2028 class make their way to campus.

Confirmed Visitors in the 2028 Class

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Cajon (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah is set to return to campus on Tuesday, June 9. Henry E. Lackey (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Tyzon Swann will make the cross-country trip for an extended visit on June 10-12. Swann, the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive line according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings has strong family ties to USC. His cousin is 2022 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Trojans will host an invite only prospect camp on Thursday, June 11.

Timpview (Utah) four-star receiver and top 100 recruit Dennis Tua’one is set to make his first ever visit to USC as part of his busy June schedule. Tua’one was at BYU June 2, Miami June 7, Arizona State June 8 and after visiting the Trojans, he will travel up to Oregon on June 17. Tua’one is also competing in the OT7 Finals in Los Angeles this weekend.

“What excites me most is finally getting to see everything up close - the coaches, the energy, the facilities, and how they operate day‑to‑day,” Tua’one said. “I want to get a real feel for the culture and how they develop players. I’m looking to build stronger relationships with the staff and see how I’d fit into what they’re building.”

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks and and Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson were both on campus twice in the spring and will return later this week.

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

Hicks can play any position in the secondary, which has led to his recruitment skyrocketing this spring. The Orange County native has also taken notice of the high number of local recruits playing for the Trojans this spring. He's reconnected with multiple freshmen during his visits to campus.

Anderson is another blue-chip recruit with strong family ties to USC. His cousin is 2027 four-star cornerback commit Aaryn “J.O.” Washington and his uncle, Travon Patterson, who played receiver for the Trojans in the late 2000s. Anderson, who is now his head coach at Poly, accompanied him on his visits this spring.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star running back Malaki Davis has taken advantage of his close proximity to campus. The local star attended multiple games last fall and returned three times this spring. Davis has built a strong relationship with running backs coach Anthony Jones and the opportunities that come with getting an education from the University of Southern California is intriguing to him.

Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers has been a frequent visitor at USC this calendar year and will also return on June 11.

Other Top Local Prospects for USC in the 2028 Class

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 IOL Elisha Mueller | USC Trojans on SI

Simi Valley (Calif.) three-star cornerback Micah Hannah, the son of former USC receiver and All-American sprinter Travis Hannah, doesn’t have a date locked in yet but does plan on returning in June.

The Trojans will once again make their presence felt in the Trinity League. Santa Margarita four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele and St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star IOL Elisha Mueller have visited USC multiple times over the past couple of years.

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Lincoln Fa’alafi is another Trinity League prospect to keep an eye on.

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