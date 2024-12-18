USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Jordan Dwyer From Idaho
Former Idaho receiver Jordan Dwyer will be on campus starting Wednesday, Dec. 18 for an official visit with the USC Trojans as coach Lincoln Riley attempts to rebuild a room that has been decimated in the transfer portal. Dwyer is the No. 8 receiver and No. 17 overall player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.
Dwyer put-up big-time numbers in his sophomore season for the Vandals in 2024, hauling in 78 receptions for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns. He exploded at the end of the season, reeling in 29 receptions for 489 yards and five touchdowns in the final three games of the season, two of which came in FCS playoff games. The Washington native jumped in the portal on Saturday, Dec. 14 following Idaho's loss to Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals when his coach, Jason Eck, took the New Mexico job.
Dwyer is being heavily by a plethora of Power 4 programs, including Georgia, Mississippi State, UCF, Minnesota, Iowa and Penn State. Riley will have his work cut off for him to land the coveted pass-catcher.
"I'm looking for a place I can come in and produce at a high level and come in and be a difference-maker and team leader," Dwyer told On3.
Former five-star Zachariah Branch became the latest receiver to hit the portal when he jumped in on Tuesday with his older brother Zion, joining Kyron Hudson, who committed to Penn State on Monday and fellow five-star in the 2023 cycle, Duce Robinson. The Trojans have lost a total of 19 players to the portal.
USC will be losing a ton of production in the receiver room with the departure of those three players. Branch was tied for the team lead in receptions (47) and second in receiving yards (503). Hudson ranked third on the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (462) and tied for third in touchdowns (3). Robinson ranked first on the team in yards per catch (17.2) and second in touchdowns (5).
The Trojans had targeted former Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams, the AAC Freshman of the Year who was on campus for three days this past weekend, but the Texas native committed to Utah Wednesday morning. Former Purdue receiver Jaron Tibbs will take his official to USC this weekend. Tibbs was at Wake Forest this past weekend and has visits for Kansas State and Arkansas this week before he heads out to Los Angeles. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound receiver is a big target and would help fill an immediate void for the Trojans.
