Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

The Chicago Bulls end a four-game road trip on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Chicago started its trip with an upset win in Miami, but then got blown out by the Heat and the Bucks. The Bulls are now dealing with some roster changes at the trade deadline as well.

Toronto is back in action tonight after allowing Minnesota to come back for a 128-126 victory last night. The Raptors have now lost three of their last four after winning four straight.

The Bulls have won the last four games against the Raptors but this is the first meeting this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +8.5 (-108)

Raptors -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bulls: +285

Raptors: -360

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bulls vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video, SN

Bulls record: 24-27

Raptors record: 30-22

Bulls vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Ousmane Dieng – questionable

Ayo Dosunmu – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – out

Jaden Ivey – out

Tre Jones – out

Julian Phillips – out

Collin Sexton – questionable

Dalen Terry – out

Nikola Vucevic – out

Raptors Injury Report

Jakob Poeltl – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Bulls vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Smith is never going to have a huge game from downtown, but he’s been consistently making multiple three pointers over the past few weeks. The Bulls center has at least three three-pointers in three of his last four games, and at least two in nine of his last 10 contests.

After averaging 1.0 and 1.1 three pointers made on 2.4 and 3.5 attempts in his last two seasons, he’s up to 1.6 made on 4.1 attempts per game this season.

Smith is going to put up a handful of threes, and he’s been knocking at least two down with regularity.

Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

The Raptors have not had a good time in the second half of a back-to-back or as home favorites this season. They’re 3-6 against the spread on no days' rest, 9-17 at home, and 6-12 as home favorites. On top of that, they’ve yet to cover when the spread was between -7 and -10.

On the flip side, Chicago is 10-6 against the spread as a road underdog. The Bulls are dealing with some lineup shuffling due to trades, but Toronto is tired and just let the Timberwolves back into the game last night.

Pick: Bulls +8.5 (-108)

