The Latest On USC's Push For St. John Bosco Recruit Elisha Mueller

USC is going light on the offensive line in the 2027 class, which will put more of an emphasis on it in the 2028 class and the Trojans board is starting to take shape heading into the summer.

One of those players is St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star IOL Elisha Mueller, the No. 104 overall prospect, No. 7 IOL and No. 5 player in California, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Elisha Mueller's Recruiting Profile Rises

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 IOL Elisha Mueller | USC Trojans on SI

Mueller has been on radar since receiving an offer from Oregon when he was in the eighth grade. The Trojans joined the mix when they extended an offer the summer heading into his freshman season. Picking up one from USC was huge for the local offensive lineman but as his recruitment continues to take off, Mueller is keeping all of his options open.

“Being an inner city kid from LA that's been the goal since I was young, Mueller said. “Now that I'm older, everything starts to weigh out. You don't know where you want to go now. I didn't think it'd be like this.”

Mueller has been at USC multiple times, including most recently this spring. The four-star recruit has connected with Aaron Amaama, the director of high school recruiting relations, and offensive line coach Zach Hanson.

“He's great dude. Family man first, I love that about him,” Mueller said about Hanson.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mueller will be a rare four-year starter in the Trinity League. He began his high school career at Servite (Calif.), before transferring to Bosco this semester.

In addition to USC, Mueller visited Cal and UCLA this spring but has expressed a strong desire to continue seeing schools outside of the West Coast. Mueller's offer sheet features several high-profile programs, including LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Alabama and Washington.

His recruitment will start to heat up more starting June 15, when colleges can directly contact 2028 recruits. A date that Mueller is waiting for.

Strengthening St. John Bosco Recruiting Pipeline

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Trojans will continue to build their pipeline with the national powerhouse that is located less than 20 miles from campus. Bosco is a program that has a number of Power Four prospects every year and with an impressive group of underclassman, that norm won’t be changing anytime soon under legendary high school Jason Negro.

USC currently has three players that came from Bosco in redshirt junior linebacker Deven Bryant, redshirt sophomore cornerback Marcelles Williams and freshman safety Joshua Holland. They also hold a commitment from three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer in the 2027 class.

Almost the entirety of Bosco coaching staff has visited USC each of the last two springs. And it won’t be the last time. The Trojans themselves were well represented at the Bosco College Showcase on May 13 when they sent five staff members.

USC is also targeting several Bosco recruits in the 2029 class, including safety Kingston Fatu, receivers Kuika Moaii and Trevon Bates and running back Jaylen Jones.

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