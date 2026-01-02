USC Trojans Hosting Top Transfer Portal Cornerback

With the NCAA Transfer Portal window opening, the USC Trojans have a chance to fill in key positional needs. Former Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Jontez Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 20 and is a player to watch for as he is set to visit USC.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Williams has officially locked in three visits, which include the USC Trojans on Jan. 3. The cornerback will also visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida Gators.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

What Jontez Williams Would Bring To USC

Despite missing the majority of the 2025 season after sustaining a torn ACL, Williams is the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 14 player in the transfer portal, per On3. Through five games with the Cyclones, Williams racked up 15 total tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception.

One area Williams has excelled at is forcing interceptions. In addition to the one in 2025, he went four games in a row catching an interception in 2024.

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Williams has one year of eligibility remaining and can use that season to help boost the USC Trojans' defense. USC's passing defense showed inconsistency through 2025, allowing explosive plays. As the Trojans push for a College Football Playoff appearance, adding to the defense will benefit the program.

Williams was performing at a high level before his injury, and could look to use the 2026 season to prove he can bounce back quickly, which in turn would help USC’s defense.

Although the Trojans are losing defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to Penn State, USC still has cornerback coach Trovon Reed and secondary coach Doug Belk. Both have been big recruiters for USC and have developed players at a high level.

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Blunt Response About D'Anton Lynn's Absence In Alamo Bowl Loss

MORE: Biggest Offseason Questions For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans



MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence In Finding New Defensive Coordinator

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Florida Gators could be USC’s toughest competition to land Williams. He is originally from Florida and could look to return to his home state for his final year of eligibility.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC’s Young Cornerback Position

The USC Trojans are set to have solid depth at the cornerback position, but they are young. The Trojans are losing both cornerbacks, DeCarlos Nichoson, who is out of eligibility, and Braylon Conley, who is entering the portal.

USC will have a couple of returning corners, such as redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams, who became a starter in week 3. Williams is still young, but is developing well and could return as a starter in 2026. Sophomore Chasen Johnson played two games this season, and while he is set to return, he is also recovering from a knee injury.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freshman cornerback RJ Sermons is a player with a high ceiling, after reclassifying to the 2025 class to develop in his first year with the program, but he lacks the playing experience. Through the 2026 class, USC signed several talented players, including four-star cornerback Elbert Hill.

There is a high upside to USC’s secondary, but with a young group of players, landing the top corner could be an immediate boost to the defense. USC has a tough 2026 schedule, facing teams such as Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon. Building up the defense that can stop explosive offenses will be key to making a playoff appearance.

The transfer portal will close on 16, which gives the Trojans about two weeks to bring in needed pieces. USC general manager Chad Bowden added elite young talent through recruiting, signing 35 players, and can fill the team with veteran athletes to help the program compete for a national title.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES