Two Impact Transfers Who Strengthen USC's Roster

The singular transfer portal window last month gave programs one opportunity to add veteran talent to their roster.

USC quickly targeted two players when the portal opened in former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams and NC State receiver Terrell Anderson. The Trojans landed both and the two key additions are expected to make an immediate impact in the fall.

Jontez Williams Add Much-Needed Experience to Cornerback Position

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Williams was rated as the No. 1 cornerback according to the 247Sports Transfer Rankings. The redshirt junior was highly coveted in the portal, but USC made sure they were his only visit.

Williams has appeared in 32 games, including 19 starts in his career. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2024 when he recorded four interceptions. Williams was limited to just five games this past season after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Similar to Anderson, Williams adds some much needed experience to his position group and has proven production at the Power 4 level. He’s a physical corner that can challenge receivers at the line and shows up in run support. Williams has elite ball skills and has a great understanding of route concepts in zone coverage.

Cornerback was an issue was stretches this past season and the addition of the former Iowa State standout helps shore up the Trojans secondary.

MORE: National Analyst Opens Up About Direction of USC Under Chad Bowden

MORE: Early Big Ten Projections Spell Trouble For USC, Lincoln Riley

MORE: Uchenna Nwosu Gets Real On Former USC Trojans' Super Bowl Win With Seahawks

Marcelles Williams started 11 games this past season. He showed growth during his redshirt freshman campaign but will have some tough competition to hold onto his spot. Chasen Johnson missed almost the entirety of last season with a knee injury that lingered from fall camp. Johnson started four games as a true freshman at UCF in 2024 under USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.

RJ Sermons and Trestin Castro were blue-chip prospects in the 2025 cycle. Sermons was originally the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2026 class, before he reclassified late last summer. Four-stars Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart headline the freshman cornerbacks that are currently on campus this spring. Oklahoma Stat transfer Carrington Pierce, the younger brother of safety Christian Pierce, also joins the room.

Terrell Anderson Adds Veteran Presence to Receiver Room

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

USC made a big investment at the receiver position in the 2026 cycle, signing six of them but they needed to add a veteran pass catcher to the room with the departure of Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane and Jaden Richardson.

Anderson, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, appeared in every game for NC State in each of his first two seasons. He had a breakout campaign in 2025, reeling in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson has prototypical size at 6-foot-2 and 629 yards. He can lineup inside or outside, is smooth route runner and has the speed to take a short pass the distance or stretch the field vertically.

It’s a critical year for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who elected to bypass the 2026 NFL Draft to return to school for his senior season, and building a rapport with the most experienced receiver on the roster is a priority this spring.

Anderson was the only receiver the Trojans truly targeted in this singular portal window. Whether Texas receiver Cam Coleman was ever going to make it out to Los Angeles for a visit is up for debate. Regardless, Anderson is plug-and-play starter next to rising sophomore Tanook Hines. Outside of those two guys the experience at receiver is very minimal.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC added Utah transfer Zacharyus Williams last spring, but an injury in week 2 against Georgia Southern kept him out for two and half months of the season. He returned for the final three games of the season but did not record any stats. The fact that Williams is back in 2026 speaks to what the coaching staff believes he could be with a full offseason in the program.

2025 four-star receiver Corey Simms appeared in all 13 games but was primarily a special teams contributor, which also speaks volumes to what the staff thinks of the St. Louis native. Those spots, especially as a true freshman are earned.

Recommended Articles