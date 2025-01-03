USC Trojans Hosting Busy Transfer Portal Recruiting Weekend: Keionte Scott, Sam Phillips
The 20-day transfer portal closed on Dec. 28, but players that put their names in are still exploring their options for the 2025 season. The USC Trojans are hosting their first recruiting weekend of the new year that started on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Former Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott was the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite JUCO Rankings in the 2022 cycle. The San Diego native played the last three seasons for the Tigers, appearing in 33 games, including 23 starts. Scott registered 115 tackles, including six for loss, eight pass breakups and one interception. He is taking advantage of a blanked waiver that is giving athletes who competed at a non-NCAA school, or a junior college an extra season of eligibility.
Scott is a versatile defensive back that can play the nickel position or on the outside. USC has been working to add some experience to their cornerback room with four players out of eligibility, including Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington, Greedy Vance and John Humphrey. The Trojans signed former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey via the portal, and he has one season of eligibility remaining.
Former Pitt linebacker Jordan Bass is taking his first official visit since entering the portal on Dec. 20. The former four-star recruiting in the 2023 cycle appeared in 19 games over the last two seasons. Starting linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb are out of eligibility and the Trojans and will look to freshman Desman Stephens II and Elijah Newby to fill their shoes. Still, just like defensive back, the Trojans would like to add some experience.
USC will be hosting a trio of defensive lineman this weekend, Jeffrey M’Ba from Auburn, Jimmori Robinson from UTSA and Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace. Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson has been busy over the last month. USC signed five-star Edna Karr (LA) defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart over LSU and Oregon in the 2025 recruiting cycle. They also landed defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky and Jamaal Jarrett from Georgia via the portal.
Former Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield is also taking advantage of the JUCO ruling. Winfield played his high school football at nearby Redondo Union (CA), less than 20 miles from campus, and could look to return home for his final season of eligibility. Former Chattanooga receiver Sam Philips is also making the trip out west.
The Trojans lost three receivers to the transfer portal, Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, who signed with Penn State and Duce Robinson, who signed with Florida State, where his father, Dominic played football and baseball in the early 2000s. Sixth-year senior Kyle Ford played his last game in the Cardinal and Gold last week in the Las Vegas Bowl.
USC has missed out on several receivers in the portal. Former Idaho receivers Jordan Dwyer and Mark Hamper took official visits to USC but signed with TCU and Wisconsin respectively. Purdue's Jaron Tibbs canceled his trip to Los Angeles after signing with Kansas State and former Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams signed with Colorado after spending three days on USC's campus in early December.
The Trojans are looking to fill out their quarterback room with Jayden Maiava and five-star signee Husan Longstreet being the only two quarterbacks on scholarship. They host former Washington State and San Jose State quarterback Emmett Brown for a visit.
“We obviously have to get somebody else at some point in some role to fill out a room and make sure we’re doing right by the team,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
