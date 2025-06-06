USC Trojans' Husan Longstreet Turning Heads At Spring Workouts, Practices
The USC Trojans' crown jewel of their 2025 recruiting class, quarterback Husan Longstreet, has been earning praise from coach Lincoln Riley for his work during the Trojans' spring camp.
Longstreet, who was an early enrollee, has flashed signs of his potential early in his USC career despite being a few months removed from playing high school football.
Riley spoke with On3 about Longstreet and how he has progressed since arriving on campus in the spring.
“He works really hard at it, and it’s fun to coach guys who’re just a football guy,” Riley said. “Husan doesn’t have a million other interests off the field — he loves ball. He’s up at the facility all the time. He’s just really into it.”
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports was extremely high on Longstreet coming out of high school.
"Dual-threat quarterback with a rifle for an arm who can pepper the perimeter like few others...can make some jaw-dropping throws; can put a 2-ball on a tight rope right over defenders. Overall, a gifted athlete for the quarterback position with plenty of juice as a passer who has flashed an extremely high ceiling, but is far from a complete product," Ivins said.
Longstreet has been gaining valuable experience in his first spring with the Trojans, which figures to pay off down the line. Especially with an open competition expected at the position next offseason. Riley feels as a whole, the program has been elevating their play on the field and operation off the field this offseason.
“Every step right now feels good. You feel the progress within the walls right now, the ability to be able to go out. The progress has put us back in a position where we feel like we can have an opportunity to bring in the very best into our program, whether it’s staff members, whether it’s recruits," Riley said.
Longstreet's recruitment was a bit of a whirlwind. He originally committed to Texas A&M because the Trojans were all in on fellow quarterback recruit Julian Lewis. Despite the Trojans holding a commitment from Lewis, they still showed interest in Longstreet.
Eventually, the interest became more and more real until news broke of Lewis' decommitment on Nov. 17. Suddenly, USC was missing a quarterback commit in their 2025 recruiting class. Longstreet emerged as one of the only viable options for the Trojans and were able to flip him away from the Aggies that same day.
With Jayden Maiava a near-lock in as USC's starting quarterback for the upcoming season, Riley and the Trojans can only hope that Longstreet becomes the future of the program. However, with promising showings during the offseason, comes high expecations. It will be up to Longstreet himself to become the next great quarterback to come out of USC and dazzle the college football world.