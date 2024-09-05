USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Utah State: Mason Cobb Ruled 'Questionable'
After the Trojans' 27-20 win over LSU on Sunday night, it seemed as if USC escaped Las Vegas with a win and no significant injuries. That was until USC linebacker Mason Cobb was missing from practice on Wednesday afternoon.
Cobb had a big impact in the season opner for the Trojans. He was tied for second on the team in tackles with seven.
When the Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn was asked about it in his media availability after Wednesday’s practice, with Lynn deferring all injury questions to USC head coach Lincoln Riley.
Riley was asked about Cobb's health during his Thursday morning media availability.
”Mason’s been limited for us this week, he hasn’t been a full participant in practice, will be questionable for the game,” said Riley.
With Cobb limited throughout the week, Riley mentioned the likes of some younger players who might see time against Utah State.
"That next group of guys, Desman Stephens, Raesjon (Davis), (Elijah) Newby, and (Garrison) Madden, it would be a combination of all those guys,” said Riley.
Newby and Stephens are true freshmen that enrolled in the spring. Madden and Davis are a bit more experienced, as Madden is a redshirt sophomore and Davis is a senior who had big expectations as a recruit from Mater Dei High School.
According to the USC depth chart, it would Eric Gentry, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and Desman Stephens or Raesjon Davis would be the next in-line to play.
With the Aggies coming into town on Saturday, it would be the perfect opportunity for the Trojans defensive staff to get time in for the second and third stringers against a weaker opponent, while Cobb is on the mend. The Trojans follow up Utah State with games at Michigan and vs. Wisconsin.
