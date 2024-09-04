All Trojans

How USC Trojans Are Enhancing Branding, Marketing With Trojans Legends

Former USC Trojans Shaun Cody and Cody Kessler headline the panel of hosts that gives Trojan fans a weekly recap found on YouTube. USC is enhancing their branding and marketing, which only improves recruiting.

Kyron Samuels

Nov 28, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Cody Kessler (6) conducts the Spirit of Troy marching band with a sword after an NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated UCLA 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In the modern age of college football recruiting, accessibility to the program is extremely important for branding and marketing. Even outside of recruiting, being at the forefront of finding new ways of communicating with your fan base is nothing but an enhancement for universities

The University Of Southern California has been ahead of the curve when it comes to being active in community outreach, marketing, and branding. USC Trojan Athletics does a great job of giving the people behind-the-scenes content, podcasts that are both player, media, and alumni-headed, and much more.

One of the more engaging and entertaining productions from USC Football is the Trojans Live: Football Roundtable. The Roundtable discusses the game action from the previous week and then previews the coming game while also having some fun over/under picks to close the segment. 

USC Alum Shaun Cody
Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Shaun Cody on the Trojans Tailgate show at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The roundtable is hosted by an esteemed panel from various backgrounds. Two former Trojan players who went on to have NFL careers were defensive lineman Shaun Cody and quarterback Cody Kessler. Those two headline the panel of the show.

Shaun Cody was a two-time All-American and a two-time All-Pac-10 honoree. He also finished 2004 as the Co-Pac-10 Player of The Year. Cody was then selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2nd round as the 37th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and had an eight-year NFL career. 

Cody Kessler was a three-year starter at USC. After redshirting and backing up QB Matt Barkley, Kessler hit the ground running as a redshirt sophomore. Kessler went on to be named a Sophomore All-American and a two-time All-Pac-12 selection.

Jaguars QB Cody Kessler
Aug 25, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler (6) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

 Kessler finished his Trojan career with 10,339 passing yards, 88 passing touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. His 67.5 percent career completion percentage is incredible given the volume of throws. Kessler also had seven rushing touchdowns in his career. Kessler was then drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played four NFL seasons. 

The lone lady of the group is Keely Eure. Eure is a Team Reporter for USC Football and also doubles as the Director of Creative Content for USC Athletics. Rounding out the rest of the host group is Jordan Moore who serves as the USC Chief Creative Officer. Moore previously worked as USC Athletics’ Director of Social Media and is also currently a radio voice as well. 

The first episode of the season is live on YouTube.

Kyron Samuels

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

