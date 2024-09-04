How USC Trojans Are Enhancing Branding, Marketing With Trojans Legends
In the modern age of college football recruiting, accessibility to the program is extremely important for branding and marketing. Even outside of recruiting, being at the forefront of finding new ways of communicating with your fan base is nothing but an enhancement for universities.
The University Of Southern California has been ahead of the curve when it comes to being active in community outreach, marketing, and branding. USC Trojan Athletics does a great job of giving the people behind-the-scenes content, podcasts that are both player, media, and alumni-headed, and much more.
One of the more engaging and entertaining productions from USC Football is the Trojans Live: Football Roundtable. The Roundtable discusses the game action from the previous week and then previews the coming game while also having some fun over/under picks to close the segment.
The roundtable is hosted by an esteemed panel from various backgrounds. Two former Trojan players who went on to have NFL careers were defensive lineman Shaun Cody and quarterback Cody Kessler. Those two headline the panel of the show.
Shaun Cody was a two-time All-American and a two-time All-Pac-10 honoree. He also finished 2004 as the Co-Pac-10 Player of The Year. Cody was then selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2nd round as the 37th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and had an eight-year NFL career.
Cody Kessler was a three-year starter at USC. After redshirting and backing up QB Matt Barkley, Kessler hit the ground running as a redshirt sophomore. Kessler went on to be named a Sophomore All-American and a two-time All-Pac-12 selection.
Kessler finished his Trojan career with 10,339 passing yards, 88 passing touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. His 67.5 percent career completion percentage is incredible given the volume of throws. Kessler also had seven rushing touchdowns in his career. Kessler was then drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played four NFL seasons.
The lone lady of the group is Keely Eure. Eure is a Team Reporter for USC Football and also doubles as the Director of Creative Content for USC Athletics. Rounding out the rest of the host group is Jordan Moore who serves as the USC Chief Creative Officer. Moore previously worked as USC Athletics’ Director of Social Media and is also currently a radio voice as well.
The first episode of the season is live on YouTube.
