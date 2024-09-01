All Trojans

[WATCH] USC Trojans Hype Video Ahead Of LSU Tigers Battle

The USC football hype video has arrived ahead of their battle with SEC foe, LSU Tigers. The Trojan has arrived for the 2024 college football season.

Bri Amaranthus

In this story:

The No. 23 USC Trojans face SEC powerhouse No. 13 LSU Tigers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Below is the must-watch video from USC Football.

USC and LSU have a surprising amount in common this season.

USC QB Miller Moss and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier are both stepping into roles held by the last two Heisman Trophy winners (Jayden Daniels, 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and Caleb Williams, 2022 Heisman Trophy winner).

LSU enters year three under coach Brian Kelly and USC is also in year three of the Lincoln Riley era.

"These games are fun. I've been in a couple of these big ones early in the season," said Riley. "They're great because you look forward to it all offseason. It's a great way to start the season. It's a positive. In the first game, there's always a sense of new excitement and waiting to see what you really are and what the opponent really is. I like playing a marquee game early. I like playing a really good opponent early. There's a ton of positives. There's been a momentum and an excitement about this that's been building for a long time."

USC enters 2024 at No. 23 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. USC is one of four Big Ten teams in the preseason AP top 10 and one of six in the top 25, along with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 25 Iowa.

LSU is ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll and 12th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The game kicks off on Sunday, September 1st, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT (ABC)

