USC's Bad Injury Luck Continues Against Nebraska

The USC Trojans are down 14-6 at halftime against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Trojans offensive line took another hit with an injury suffered by Alani Noa. Noa took a hit to the head and will not return to the game.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans got off to a tough start against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. USC received the opening kickoff and promptly went three and out. The ball was punted over to the Cornhuskers, who used a run heavy attack to march down the field and take a 7-0 lead. 

There was more bad news for USC when they got the ball back on offense. An already depleted offensive line lost another. Alani Noa took a shot to the head, taking him out of the game and putting in Kaylon Miller in his spot. 

USC Trojans Offensive Line Takes Another Hit

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The USC offensive line has been battered this season. Most notably, they have missed Elijah Paige and Killian O’ Connor for multiple weeks. Losing Noa is another brutal break for a team that can’t seem to keep this side of the ball healthy. Noa went to the locker room before returning back to the sideline without a helmet. 

Furthermore, USC’s running backs behind the offensive line have been banged up as well. 

In their 31-13 against the Michigan Wolverines, USC lost their top two running backs on the depth chart; Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Neither of them have returned to action yet. This has left the majority of the touches in the backfield to walk-on King Miller. 

Miller looked like a star the second he became the lead back. He rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. 

Trojans Settling For Field Goals

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC has yet to find the end zone after one half of play against Nebraska. The Trojans looked primed to score their first touchdown of the night as they entered the Nebraska red zone early in the second quarter. After a handful of successful rushes, from King Miller, USC coach Lincoln Riley opted to have Maiava throw it on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd down and goal. USC got to the 2-yard line and lined up to go for it. 

A false start pre-snap resulted in a five-yard yard penalty. Riley decided to trot out the field goal team to get the Trojans on the board. Kicker Ryan Sayeri knocked in the chip shot to give the Trojans their first points. 

At the half, USC trails Nebraska by a score of 14-6. The story of the game has been the inability of USC to get in the end zone while Nebraska has scored two touchdowns. 

USC has 178 total yards compared to Nebraska’s 180. 

USC in Need Of A Road Win

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The road struggles have been real for the Trojans the past two seasons. USC entered the Nebraska game losing six of their previous eight games. This includes their past two road games against the Illinois Fighting Illini and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Will this trend be flipped in the second half against Nebraska?

