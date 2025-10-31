USC Trojans Offensive Line Availability in Question Ahead of Nebraska Matchup
USC Trojans offensive tackle Elijah Paige has not played since suffering an injury in the second quarter against Michigan State in week 4.
Additionally, center Kilian O’Connor has not played since suffering an injury in the second quarter against Illinois in week 5. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the availability of the two starting offensive linemen earlier this week ahead of their week 9 matchup against Nebraska.
“I definitely think we're making progress,” Riley said. “We've got a couple of lingering things that some of these guys are able to start doing some things on the field. Trying to judge the difference between being able to do a few drills in practice and then realistically be ready to go in and play in a game.”
We won’t know the true availability of both players until the team takes the field on Saturday. Paige warmed up two weeks ago against Notre Dame and remained dressed during the game but was ultimately held out of the contest.
“We'll see how the week goes,” Riley said. “We're better. We're not in a point where, like yeah, no doubt those guys are ready to go.”
Offensive Line Shakeup
If Paige and O’Connor are unable to go, the Trojans will continue to use the lineup they have used the past month.
Tobias Raymond moved from guard to left tackle, inserted Micah Banuelos at guard and J’Onre Reed has stepped in at center. USC tight end Walker Lyons praised the new-look lineup on the offensive line.
“I think they've done a phenomenal job of just, adjusting to whatever’s thrown at them,” Lyons said. “Honestly, it's not even something I really noticed. I think that's credit to coach [Zach] Hanson in the whole room. They just responded in such a good way. And so I don't know there's any difference with calls or with communications or anything like that. So they've done a really good job.”
MORE: The Transfer Who Is Already Getting National Recognition At USC
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Nebraska
MORE: How USC Trojans Are Planning for Drastic Weather Change vs. Nebraska
Paige feels closer to being available based on him being a true game-time decision against Notre Dame on Oct. 18. The second bye week has given him an extra week to get healthier.
O’Connor had a brace on his leg the week before the Trojans entered their most recent bye week. USC has been very cautious this season when it comes to dealing with injury and could hold the Santa Margarita (Calif.) product out another week.
Other Injury News
Running back Waymond Jordan had tightrope surgery on his ankle on Oct. 13. The timetable for a return is 4-6 weeks. Jordan is using a scooter to get around and honestly would be surprised if we saw him play again this season.
Eli Sanders is walking around with a brace on his leg and will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. It will continue to be King Miller, Bryan Jackson and true freshman Harry Dalton down the stretch.
Cornerback DJ Harvey has not dressed for practice the past couple of weeks. Harvey has not logged a snap at cornerback the past two weeks but has been playing special teams. His availability does affect the depth at the position.