USC Trojans See Interesting Movement In Latest Betting Odds vs. Notre Dame
The No. 20 USC Trojans are fresh off a convincing 31-13 win over Michigan last week, but things won't get any easier for them as they take on No. 13 Notre Dame in the battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh this weekend. The Fighting Irish are arguably the best two-loss team in the country and will host the Trojans in a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Notre Dame opened the week up as a touchdown favorite vs. the Trojans, but have since become nearly double-digit favorites to take down USC.
For the first time this season, the Trojans were listed as +7.5 underdogs when the odds first opened, but have since dropped to become +9.5 underdogs as the Fighting Irish continue to gain traction according to ESPN BET.
Odds Breakdown
USC has opened up as the favorite in each of their first six games of the season. And for good reason as they have looked really solid in the first half of their schedule.
Despite beginning the season 0-2 with losses to Miami and Texas A&M, two AP Top 25 teams, Notre Dame has opened as the favorite in each game this season.
Why Trojans Are Major 'Dogs?
The first time the Trojans have taken on a ranked opponent in 2025, they lost. In a 34-32 heartbreaker to then-ranked No. 23 Illinois, USC opened up as -1.5 point favorites, but closed as -7.5 point favorites per FanDuel.
USC has struggled in road games under coach Lincoln Riley. Four out of the Trojans' five losses in 2024 were on the road with their lone home loss coming to Notre Dame in the regular season finale.
Game Breakdown
If USC wants to come out with a win, they will need to control the line of scrimmage vs. Notre Dame on both sides of the ball.
Along the offensive line, the Trojans must keep quarterback Jayden Maiava upright and give him enough time and protection for him to keep the offense moving along. The Fighting Irish have a talented defensive front seven and will be the best defensive team USC has faced this season.
If USC gets good enough play from their offensive line, it could open up the run game. The Trojans are trotting out walk-on running back King Miller as their starter following injuries to Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Trojans will have to contain an explosive offense that could hurt opposing defenses through the air or on the ground. Even in Notre Dame's two losses this season, they still managed to score at least 24 points or more.
Jeremiyah Love has been regarded as one of the top running backs in the country. The Notre Dame running back has rushed for 530 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries. USC will need to find a way to stop him if they want to pull off the upset.
