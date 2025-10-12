USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Continues Heisman Trophy Campaign In Win Over Michigan
It was another successful day at the office for USC Trojans' quarterback Jayden Maiava, who had another extremely efficient game in the 31-13 win over Michigan. The Trojans were able to bounce back in a big way after losing to Illinois in their previous outing.
Maiava completed 25 of 32 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the win over the Wolverines. Could Maiava be a dark horse Heisman trophy candidate?
Maiava To Lemon Connection Growing Stronger
There was a lot of unknowns coming into this season about how the Trojans' offense would operate. However, the one thing that was certain was that the Trojans' wide receivers would be able to single-handily raise the floor of the offense.
One of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country were at it again. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon carved up an underrated Michigan secondary and reeled in nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. The nine catches are the second-most he's had this season.
Lemon is up to 44 receptions and 682 yards with six touchdowns this year, making him one of the top candidates to win the Blientikoff Award entering the second half of the season. If Maiava can keep his connection with Lemon thriving, both players could see postseason recognitions heading their way.
Despite throwing his second interception of the season, Maiava has been doing a good job of keeping the ball out of harms way. If he continues to sling the ball like he has been, while keeping the interceptions low, he could find himself in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.
Legit Heisman Trophy Contender?
Coming into the Michigan game, Maiava's odds of winning the Heisman Trophy were sitting at +3500 according to ESPN BET. That is tied with Utah quarterback Devon Dampier.
After being the conductor behind USC's offensive explosion in their win over the Wolverines, Maiava should see his odds shoot up following this weekend.
The remainder of USC's schedule is daunting. If Maiava is able to avoid a catastrophe in the second half of the season, he could see an invite to New York at the end of the year.
College Football Playoff Contender
The win over Michigan keeps USC's chances of making the College Football Playoff alive. The Trojans will need to win some big games down the line in order to stay in the hunt, but for now USC will enjoy the crucial win.
Maiava and USC's offense have been executing at level high enough to compete against CFP caliber teams as proven in the win over the Wolverines and in their 34-32 loss to Illinois. They will have another chance to prove themselves vs. Notre Dame next week.
