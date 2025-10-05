All Trojans

USC Trojans' Intriguing Betting Odds vs. Michigan Released

The USC Trojans are coming from a bye and will face the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 11. The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley will look to bounce back from a week 5 loss against another ranked opponent. Surprising betting odds for USC as they take on the Michigan Wolverines.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After suffering their first loss of the season, the USC Trojans were able to rest and regroup during a week 6 bye. The Trojans will now turn their attention toward their next opponent, the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines.

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 1.5-point favorites against the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -120, and the point total is set at 54.5.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s Offense To Maintain Explosiveness?

The USC Trojans' offense has been one of the strongest units in college football. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been leading the team to success and is looking to do so again against a ranked opponent.

Maiava has been one of the top quarterbacks in college football and is leading the Trojans on big drives. He totals 1,587 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He has thrown just one interception and has a completion percentage of 70.5.

Maiava does not rely on running the ball often, but he can when he needs to. He has been sacked three times this season and has rushed for 57 yards and four touchdowns.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Makai Lemon is putting on a performance that is greatly increasing his NFL Draft stock. Lemon is a player who will do whatever he must to make the catch and is a speedy athlete. He leads the team with 589 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

One of the reasons the Trojans have found immense success on offense is that both the ground and air game have been strong. USC has three players with over 100 rushing yards. Running back Waymond Jordan leads the Trojans with 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Running backs Eli Sanders and King Miller are able to rotate into the game and keep up with the team’s momentum. Sanders totals 264 yards and two touchdowns, while Miller has 152 yards and two touchdowns. 

While it could be a surprise that USC is the favorite to win the game, the Trojans have an explosive offense that will put up a big fight against the Wolverines.

Can USC’s Defense Regroup?

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

One of the biggest areas that needs to be improved is USC’s defense. The Trojans have talented players, but USC has had back-to-back games giving up too many points. Coming out of the bye week, USC’s defense could be regrouped and focused before taking on the Michigan Wolverines. 

USC’s biggest defensive player is linebacker Eric Gentry, who has been having a stellar season. Gentry leads the team with 35 combined tackles, three sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has also been a big player, totalling 25 tackles, one pass defended, and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

If USC can come back from the bye more healthy and focused, the Trojans' defense can get back to its dominant nature.

Michigan Wolverines USC's Toughest Opponent Yet?

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines are 4-1, coming off a win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The one loss of the season was against the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners. While they are a tough, ranked opponent, the Trojans are favored and could pull off the win.

Michigan is led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, the true freshman who came in with high expectations. Underwood totals 1,003 passing yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown just one interception and been sacked one time. Despite passing for over 1,000 yards, he has a 59.2 completion percentage.

If USC can shut down the passing game quickly, the Trojans' defense has to be ready for Underwood to take the ball himself, as Underwood has rushed for 181 yards for three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Donaven McCulley leads the Wolverines with 309 receiving yards and one touchdown. Michigan has a strong run game, led by running back Justice Haynes. Haynes has totaled 654 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and will be a key player for the Trojans to watch for.

 The Michigan Wolverines have done well keeping their opponents out of the end zone. The Trojans' offense will have to watch for linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who leads the team with 31 total tackles and one sack. Edge rusher Derrick Moore will be another player to shut down quickly, as he leads Michigan with 2.5 sacks.

The USC Trojans will take on the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Published
