USC Trojans Invited to NFL Combine: Jaylin Smith, Jonah Monheim, Woody Marks
The USC Trojans are one of the most successful programs of all time at getting players to the NFL. USC sits behind Notre Dame as the school with the second most draft picks up of all time, The Trojans have had 530 players drafted, and there's a chance they could add a few more in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The NFL unveiled their list for players invited to the 2025 NFL Combine and USC will have three athletes participating. It's a significant decrease from last season as the Trojans had eight players invited. USC running back Woody Marks, defensive back Jaylin Smith, and offensive lineman were the Trojans' invitees.
One of the best pass-catching running backs in the country last season, Marks rushed for 1,133 yards on 198 carries for nine touchdowns in his lone season as a Trojan. Out of the backfield, Marks reeled in 47 receptions for 327 yards.
USC coach Lincoln Riley needed to find a replacement for 2024 NFL Draft pick Marshawn Lloyd and found the perfect replacement in Marks out of the transfer portal. Multiple times throughout the season, the Mississippi State transfer took over games with his rushing ability. He had six games with over 100 rushing yards, including a 19 carry, 146 yard performance in USC's 28-20 win over Nebraska.
Although this year's draft is loaded with depth at the running back position, Marks should be able to find a home in the NFL rather quickly because of his superb pass-catching ability. Being able to catch the ball and block on passing downs in the NFL is a role that five-foot-ten, 180 pound running back can fill.
The only defensive player invited to the combine from USC, Smith was a tenured member of the Trojans' secondary. He spent four years in Los Angeles and made the most of time. Smith went from seeing minimal playing time in his freshman year to being a multi-year starter for Riley and USC.
Smith had 58 tackles and two interceptions this past season. He tacked on two pass deflections as well. His junior year in 2023 was arguably his best as he racked up a career-high 75 tackles and had one sack and a forced fumble to go along. Listed at five-foot-eleven, 190 pounds, Smith has the frame to continue playing in the slot on any defense at the next-level.
Finally, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, a staple of the Trojans' offensive line for multiple years, rounds out USC's invite list to the combine. Monheim spent significant time at tackle and center for the Men of Troy. He started off his career at USC as a tackle before transitioning to center for his final season in 2024. Monheim will project to playing along the interior offensive line in the NFL due to his size.