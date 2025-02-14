All Trojans

USC Trojans Invited to NFL Combine: Jaylin Smith, Jonah Monheim, Woody Marks

The NFL Draft is approaching, meaning the NFL Combine is just around the corner. The USC Trojans will have three players at the combine after the NFL released the invite list. USC will send Jaylin Smith, Jonah Monheim, and Woody Marks to the combine.

Gabriel Duarte

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive back Jaylin Smith of USC (21) celebrates after a play during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are one of the most successful programs of all time at getting players to the NFL. USC sits behind Notre Dame as the school with the second most draft picks up of all time, The Trojans have had 530 players drafted, and there's a chance they could add a few more in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The NFL unveiled their list for players invited to the 2025 NFL Combine and USC will have three athletes participating. It's a significant decrease from last season as the Trojans had eight players invited. USC running back Woody Marks, defensive back Jaylin Smith, and offensive lineman were the Trojans' invitees.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the best pass-catching running backs in the country last season, Marks rushed for 1,133 yards on 198 carries for nine touchdowns in his lone season as a Trojan. Out of the backfield, Marks reeled in 47 receptions for 327 yards.

USC coach Lincoln Riley needed to find a replacement for 2024 NFL Draft pick Marshawn Lloyd and found the perfect replacement in Marks out of the transfer portal. Multiple times throughout the season, the Mississippi State transfer took over games with his rushing ability. He had six games with over 100 rushing yards, including a 19 carry, 146 yard performance in USC's 28-20 win over Nebraska.

Although this year's draft is loaded with depth at the running back position, Marks should be able to find a home in the NFL rather quickly because of his superb pass-catching ability. Being able to catch the ball and block on passing downs in the NFL is a role that five-foot-ten, 180 pound running back can fill.

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith (2) pursues a play on defense against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The only defensive player invited to the combine from USC, Smith was a tenured member of the Trojans' secondary. He spent four years in Los Angeles and made the most of time. Smith went from seeing minimal playing time in his freshman year to being a multi-year starter for Riley and USC.

Smith had 58 tackles and two interceptions this past season. He tacked on two pass deflections as well. His junior year in 2023 was arguably his best as he racked up a career-high 75 tackles and had one sack and a forced fumble to go along. Listed at five-foot-eleven, 190 pounds, Smith has the frame to continue playing in the slot on any defense at the next-level.

Finally, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, a staple of the Trojans' offensive line for multiple years, rounds out USC's invite list to the combine. Monheim spent significant time at tackle and center for the Men of Troy. He started off his career at USC as a tackle before transitioning to center for his final season in 2024. Monheim will project to playing along the interior offensive line in the NFL due to his size.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

