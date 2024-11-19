USC Trojans Cornerback Jaylin Smith 'A Star in the Making'
USC Trojans assistant defensive backs coach Taylor Mays knows what it takes to be a great player in the secondary. The former Trojans safety was a Second-Team All-American as a true freshman in 2006 and a three-time First-Team All-American from 2007-2009. Mays played six seasons in the NFL and returned to his alma mater in 2022 as a defensive analyst where he began working with senior cornerback Jaylin Smith.
Mays was one of a few defensive staff members retained when D’Anton Lynn took over for Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator last December to work with defensive backs coach Doug Belk. As a veteran on the staff, Mays has seen the growth of Smith during his time with the Trojans.
“Jaylin (Smith) is a star in the making,” Mays said. “I think for J-Rock especially, I’ve been here his whole career from when he came in as a freshman, I think it’s twofold because it’s him on the field and it’s also him off the field. He’s grown up which every player naturally does as they get older, but he’s grown up, he’s matured. He’s seen what he needs to do in order to be successful on and off the football field."
“What’s happened is his athletic talent has been able to takeover. He’s been consistent, he’s been dedicated, he’s sacrificed. You’re starting to see the benefit of all the hard work. Everything’s he’s done over these last couple of years it’s showing up right now, he’s a heck of a player,” Mays continued.
Mays is revered in the Trojans community, not just because of his role on three Rose Bowl teams under coach Pete Carroll, but his vicious playing style to go along with a frame that fits the mold of a linebacker.
“Naturally you would think I would just want to be in the safety room, but I ended up gravitating more to the corners and working with the corners,” Mays said.
Smith played every position in the Trojans secondary for his first three seasons, before becoming a full-time cornerback in 2024. The Palmdale, California, native has excelled in his new role, registering 47 tackles, including three for loss, two pass breakups and two interceptions in eight games this season. His play has caught the attention of NFL scouts. Smith’s ability be consistent as a cover corner and play every position in the secondary will certainly make him a valuable prospect.
On Monday, it was announced that Smith has accepted his invitation to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
The Senior Bowl is the premier college football All-Star game. It is a week-long event that will take place in late January, with a game being played on Feb. 1, 2025, at the University of South Alabama. The practice week is the perfect opportunity for prospects to boost their draft stock with key personnel from all 32 teams in attendance. Practices and the game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
The Senior Bowl kickoffs a long offseason process for draft eligible prospects that also includes the NFL Scouting Combine, Pro Days, top-30 visits and individual workouts before the draft in late April.
