USC Trojans Defensive Lineman Jahkeem Stewart's Talent Ranked

The USC Trojans signed one of the most exciting players to watch in the 2025 recruiting cycle in four-star recruit Jahkeem Stewart. A game-wrecking defensive lineman, Stewart is expected to be a contributor for the Trojans early in his career.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans made it a point to reinforce their defensive front this offseason through additions from the transfer portal and their 2025 recruiting class. After signing two of the top defensive line transfers in Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett, the Trojans made arguably their most important addition when they signed four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.

One of the top freshman in the country regardless of position, 'Thanos', as Stewart is affectionally known as, comes to Los Angeles as one of the future building blocks of the Trojans' defense.

Max Chadwick of PFF listed Stewart as the No. 9 true freshman to get to know for the upcoming season. Just behind Stewart at the No. 10 spot was Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis, a former USC commit.

"Stewart is expected to make a big impact on USC’s defensive line this fall. ...Even though he lacks experience and should be a senior in high school, He can play either on the edge or on the interior at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and has better technique than expected for someone with a lack of in-game reps," Chadwick said.

One of the most highly-touted recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle prior to his reclassification, Stewart was ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 35 player in the 2025 cycle according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Stewart's path to early playing time lies on the edge. Despite his hulking frame, which could easily allow him to play on the inside, Stewart's pass rushing skills are hard to deny.

During his sophomore year in 2023, his only season of varsity football after sitting out last year due eligibility issues, Stewart registered 20 sacks. He's proved that he has a knack for getting to the quarterback and getting coached by USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson will only further his development as a pass rusher.

In addition to Stewart, another true freshman to potentially watch for the Trojans is quarterback Husan Longstreet.

A five-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting cycle, Longstreet ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 25 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Trojans were able to flip Longstreet away from Texas A&M shortly before the Early Signing Period last winter.

Although Jayden Maiava is set to lead the Trojans' offense for the upcoming season after directing USC to a 3-1 record in their final four games of last season, Longstreet will be on stand-by in case Maiava underperforms or gets injured. Make no mistake though, Longstreet is the long-term future of the Trojans' offense.

USC has found a lot of success in their 2026 recruiting class, but the signing of Stewart and Longstreet is where the program's success on the recruiting trail really began to stand out. Both players have the chance to become the face of the program for years to come.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI.

