USC Trojans Defensive Lineman Jahkeem Stewart's Talent Ranked
The USC Trojans made it a point to reinforce their defensive front this offseason through additions from the transfer portal and their 2025 recruiting class. After signing two of the top defensive line transfers in Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett, the Trojans made arguably their most important addition when they signed four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
One of the top freshman in the country regardless of position, 'Thanos', as Stewart is affectionally known as, comes to Los Angeles as one of the future building blocks of the Trojans' defense.
Max Chadwick of PFF listed Stewart as the No. 9 true freshman to get to know for the upcoming season. Just behind Stewart at the No. 10 spot was Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis, a former USC commit.
"Stewart is expected to make a big impact on USC’s defensive line this fall. ...Even though he lacks experience and should be a senior in high school, He can play either on the edge or on the interior at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and has better technique than expected for someone with a lack of in-game reps," Chadwick said.
One of the most highly-touted recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle prior to his reclassification, Stewart was ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 35 player in the 2025 cycle according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Stewart's path to early playing time lies on the edge. Despite his hulking frame, which could easily allow him to play on the inside, Stewart's pass rushing skills are hard to deny.
During his sophomore year in 2023, his only season of varsity football after sitting out last year due eligibility issues, Stewart registered 20 sacks. He's proved that he has a knack for getting to the quarterback and getting coached by USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson will only further his development as a pass rusher.
In addition to Stewart, another true freshman to potentially watch for the Trojans is quarterback Husan Longstreet.
A five-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting cycle, Longstreet ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 25 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Trojans were able to flip Longstreet away from Texas A&M shortly before the Early Signing Period last winter.
Although Jayden Maiava is set to lead the Trojans' offense for the upcoming season after directing USC to a 3-1 record in their final four games of last season, Longstreet will be on stand-by in case Maiava underperforms or gets injured. Make no mistake though, Longstreet is the long-term future of the Trojans' offense.
USC has found a lot of success in their 2026 recruiting class, but the signing of Stewart and Longstreet is where the program's success on the recruiting trail really began to stand out. Both players have the chance to become the face of the program for years to come.