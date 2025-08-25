USC Trojans D’Anton Lynn Reveals Rising Star at Defensive End
USC Trojans defensive end Kameryn Fountain is name that will continue to be brought up constantly.
The former four-star recruit did not become part of the defensive end rotation until midway through his freshman season in 2024. His role continued to expand as the year progressed, to the point where he started the final four games.
USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn highlighted the sophomore defensive end as someone that has impressed him the most from last year to this year.
“Just looking back at this time with him, not knowing how much he was going to play in the fall. How he was struggling, picking up the scheme, and just how he really just had a positive attitude every single day. He improved every single day, learned from his mistakes. And when you look at him right now compared to this past year on and off the field, is like a completely different person.”
Player accountability is at an all-time high and Fountain has led the way for a new standard in the defensive line room.
“Once it comes to the field, it's who can make them more plays,” Fountain said. “Everybody competing, the d-lines likes who gonna get the most sacks, who will get the most TFLs, who will get the most deflections. So, all of that just comes over because don't nobody want to be out worked. Nobody want to feel like they've been out worked.”
Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby has appeared in all 25 games he’s been available in through his first two seasons. Lynn talked about where he’s seen the Texas native grow during his time with him.
“Consistency. He's a guy that flashed early, like he made a lot of plays, but he was very up and down and you've seen his bad plays have gotten better and better,” Lynn said. “He's been super consistent and he's actually just flashed the physicality as far as just getting off blocks, trusting him more as a tackler in open space.”
Fountain and Shelby will be counted on to provide a pass rush, something the Trojans were sorely missing from a year ago.
USC defensive end Anthony Lucas returns after suffering a season-ending lower body injury in mid-October. Lucas was limited in the spring but has returned to full strength in camp. The senior started all six games he appeared in 2024.
Freshman Standout
USC defensive lineman Jadyn Ramos is name to keep an eye out for in the fall. Ramos was a late add to the Trojans 2025 recruiting class.
While most programs sign a majority of its recruiting class during the early signing period, USC did not offer the three-star prospect from the Lone Star State until January. He took an official visit just a couple of weeks later and signed on National Signing Day in February.
Ramos was ranked as the No. 138 defensive lineman, per the 247Sports Rankings, but is someone the Trojans staff trusted their own evaluation on. He was one of the best kept secrets in the 2025 cycle.
Ramos finished his senior season with an eye-popping 18 sacks, 36.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He has been a standout during fall camp and is pushing to carve out a role in the defensive end rotation.
“He has a natural ability to get after the quarterback,” Lynn said. “There are some things from a physicality standpoint that we need to improve on, and he is. But as far as just his natural ability to rush the passer, he's very good at it.”
Five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart has rotated between playing end and tackle and will continue that role in the season.