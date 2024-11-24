USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins Official Injury Report: Braylan Shelby Questionable
As the USC Trojans prepare to matchup against the UCLA Bruins, both teams have released their official availability reports. Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby is dealing with injuries ahead of Saturdays contest and are listed as "questionable" on USC's official release. Defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu and offensive lineman Micah Banuelos are listed as out.
Here are both team's full reports.
USC Trojans
OUT
58 Solomon Tuliaupupu
59 Micah Banuelos
QUESTIONABLE
34 Braylan Shelby
UCLA Bruins
OUT
0 Donavyn Pellot
1 Kanye Clark
1 Rico Flores Jr.
10 Ale Kaho
14 Carter Shaw
15 Branden Pegan
19 Dionisio Justice
31 Deshun Murrell
32 Troy Leigber
40 Mone Malafu
43 Brent Barry
44 Larry Edwards
48 Joquarri Price
52 Michael Carmody
58 Gary Smith III
66 Nikky Prongos
69 Oluwafunto Akinshilo
71 Reuben Unije
76 Marquise Thorpe-Taylor
77 Jaylan Jeffers
78 Walker Anderson
81 Hudson Habermehl
96 Collins Acheampong
99 Keanu Williams
QUESTIONABLE
0 Jalen Berger
87 Bryce Pierre
Trojans sophomore defensive end Braylan Shelby returned to practice this week after missing last Saturday’s contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It is a position the Trojans have already lost a key member of its defense, junior Anthony Lucas suffered a season-ending injury against Penn State.
In Shelby's absence, freshman Kameryn Fountain and redshirt freshman Sam Greene each made their first career starts on the defensive line. Senior Jamil Muhammad had started every game at defensive end until last Saturday when he was reduced to just 17 snaps.
The Trojans have been dealing with a flu outbreak that began last week, but worsened earlier this week, effecting a number of people for the Trojans, including coach Lincoln Riley. However, Riley isn't making any excuses as his squad enters the crucial matchup.
"It's had a little bit of an impact, it's part of it though, Riley said. "It's like I told the guys that Saturday at 7:30, nobody's going to care what you did or didn't have, you got to be ready to play the game. You have different hospitals that come up and you got to go face them, so we'll deal with it adjust how we need to, but no excuses got to be ready for Saturday."
"Most of the people it has been running it course like 48-72 hours, we're kind of thinking today was the peak of it and I think we'll get better from here," Riley continued.
Kickoff at the Rose Bowl is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
