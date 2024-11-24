All Trojans

USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins Official Injury Report: Braylan Shelby Questionable

The USC Trojans have released its official injury report heading into Saturdays contest against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Starting defensive end Braylan Shelby is listed as questionable after missing last Saturday's matchup against Nebraska.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) celebrates after Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) (not pictured) is sacked during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
As the USC Trojans prepare to matchup against the UCLA Bruins, both teams have released their official availability reports. Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby is dealing with injuries ahead of Saturdays contest and are listed as "questionable" on USC's official release. Defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu and offensive lineman Micah Banuelos are listed as out.

Here are both team's full reports.

Braylan Shelby
USC Trojans

OUT

58 Solomon Tuliaupupu
59 Micah Banuelos

QUESTIONABLE

34 Braylan Shelby

UCLA Bruins

OUT

0 Donavyn Pellot
1 Kanye Clark
1 Rico Flores Jr.
58 Solomon Tuliaupupu
59 Micah Banuelos
10 Ale Kaho
14 Carter Shaw
15 Branden Pegan
19 Dionisio Justice
31 Deshun Murrell
32 Troy Leigber
40 Mone Malafu
43 Brent Barry
44 Larry Edwards
48 Joquarri Price
52 Michael Carmody
58 Gary Smith III
66 Nikky Prongos
69 Oluwafunto Akinshilo
71 Reuben Unije
76 Marquise Thorpe-Taylor
77 Jaylan Jeffers
78 Walker Anderson
81 Hudson Habermehl
96 Collins Acheampong
99 Keanu Williams

QUESTIONABLE

0 Jalen Berger
87 Bryce Pierre

Trojans sophomore defensive end Braylan Shelby returned to practice this week after missing last Saturday’s contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It is a position the Trojans have already lost a key member of its defense, junior Anthony Lucas suffered a season-ending injury against Penn State.

In Shelby's absence, freshman Kameryn Fountain and redshirt freshman Sam Greene each made their first career starts on the defensive line. Senior Jamil Muhammad had started every game at defensive end until last Saturday when he was reduced to just 17 snaps.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans have been dealing with a flu outbreak that began last week, but worsened earlier this week, effecting a number of people for the Trojans, including coach Lincoln Riley. However, Riley isn't making any excuses as his squad enters the crucial matchup.

"It's had a little bit of an impact, it's part of it though, Riley said. "It's like I told the guys that Saturday at 7:30, nobody's going to care what you did or didn't have, you got to be ready to play the game. You have different hospitals that come up and you got to go face them, so we'll deal with it adjust how we need to, but no excuses got to be ready for Saturday."

"Most of the people it has been running it course like 48-72 hours, we're kind of thinking today was the peak of it and I think we'll get better from here," Riley continued.

Kickoff at the Rose Bowl is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.

Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

