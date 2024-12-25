All Trojans

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Nearing NFL Rookie Record Set By Andrew Luck

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has three games with 330 or more passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns – four-time Pro Bowler Andrew Luck is the only NFL quarterback to have more such games as a rookie with four. Williams has two games left to tie or beat the record.

Kyron Samuels

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams host the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night on Amazon Prime Video in the penultimate game of the 2024 season. The Bears, riding a nine-game losing streak, are looking to play spoiler for a Seahawks team still firmly in the NFC playoff picture. More importantly, they want to continue developing their young signal-caller, Caleb Williams. Despite talking heads and social media discourse, Williams has been rock solid. 

“He’s putting up good numbers with the yardage and the completion percentage. You love that about him. The biggest thing that I see, I think we see the potential to do everything the Bears are asking. Let’s give him a little bit more of the high percentage throws. Let’s give him more playactions and opportunities to throw deep three or four times a game…Let’s roll him out of the pocket a little bit. Let’s use his athletic ability.” said former NFL coach Dave Wannstedt on Marquee Sports Network. 

“If they did a few things like that, in the coming week, he’s going to execute it well and I think it’s going to give the offense a chance to get a little bit of juice, and early. I use the word early against Seattle, so they can put some points on the board.” Wannstedt continued. 

Per Pro Football Network, rookie Caleb Williams has three games with 330 or more passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns – four-time Pro Bowler Andrew Luck is the only quarterback to have more such games as a rookie with four. Williams has two games left to match that incredible feat. Also, Williams needs to average 283.5 passing yards over the next two games to break Erik Kramer's single-season Bears record.

Williams also became the first Chicago Bears rookie quarterback to throw for 3,000 or more passing yards. Per NFL researcher Eric Edholm, Williams's no-interception attempts streak has now reached 326, which is the sixth-best streak in NFL history and over 100 attempts longer than the previous Bears streak in franchise history. 

MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs

MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks

MORE: USC Trojans To Upset Texas A&M Aggies? Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds

Two places where Williams has shown exceptional poise and accuracy beyond his years are in the red zone and fourth down. In the red zone, Williams has 217 passing yards, 13 touchdowns to zero interceptions, and a 97.0 passer rating. On fourth downs, Williams is 17/24 for 207 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, 70.8 percent completion, and a 124.8 passer rating.

Williams is cutting through the noise with his play on the field and has another opportunity against a defensive-minded coach in Seahawks’ head man Mike Macdonald to show another step in the right direction. 

MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion

MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin

MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC over Bill Belichick, UNC

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football