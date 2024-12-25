Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Nearing NFL Rookie Record Set By Andrew Luck
The Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams host the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night on Amazon Prime Video in the penultimate game of the 2024 season. The Bears, riding a nine-game losing streak, are looking to play spoiler for a Seahawks team still firmly in the NFC playoff picture. More importantly, they want to continue developing their young signal-caller, Caleb Williams. Despite talking heads and social media discourse, Williams has been rock solid.
“He’s putting up good numbers with the yardage and the completion percentage. You love that about him. The biggest thing that I see, I think we see the potential to do everything the Bears are asking. Let’s give him a little bit more of the high percentage throws. Let’s give him more playactions and opportunities to throw deep three or four times a game…Let’s roll him out of the pocket a little bit. Let’s use his athletic ability.” said former NFL coach Dave Wannstedt on Marquee Sports Network.
“If they did a few things like that, in the coming week, he’s going to execute it well and I think it’s going to give the offense a chance to get a little bit of juice, and early. I use the word early against Seattle, so they can put some points on the board.” Wannstedt continued.
Per Pro Football Network, rookie Caleb Williams has three games with 330 or more passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns – four-time Pro Bowler Andrew Luck is the only quarterback to have more such games as a rookie with four. Williams has two games left to match that incredible feat. Also, Williams needs to average 283.5 passing yards over the next two games to break Erik Kramer's single-season Bears record.
Williams also became the first Chicago Bears rookie quarterback to throw for 3,000 or more passing yards. Per NFL researcher Eric Edholm, Williams's no-interception attempts streak has now reached 326, which is the sixth-best streak in NFL history and over 100 attempts longer than the previous Bears streak in franchise history.
Two places where Williams has shown exceptional poise and accuracy beyond his years are in the red zone and fourth down. In the red zone, Williams has 217 passing yards, 13 touchdowns to zero interceptions, and a 97.0 passer rating. On fourth downs, Williams is 17/24 for 207 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, 70.8 percent completion, and a 124.8 passer rating.
Williams is cutting through the noise with his play on the field and has another opportunity against a defensive-minded coach in Seahawks’ head man Mike Macdonald to show another step in the right direction.
