Can USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Lead Big Ten In Passing?

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava looked like one of the top passers in the Big Ten despite only playing one half against the Missouri State Bears. Here's where Maiava stands after week 1, and the other quarterbacks with whom he will compete to be the Big Ten passing leader.

Caden Handwork

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Trojans starting quarterback Jayden Maiava was impressive in the 73-13 season opener win over the Missouri State Bears last Saturday. Maiava threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score.

What was even more impressive about Maiava's performance is that it all came in the first half. Yes, it was against new FBS member Missouri State, but Maiava quickly showed what he is capable of this season. With his talent, many believe that Maiava can lead the Big Ten in passing this season. Here is where he stands after week 1 of the college football season.

Big Ten Passing Leaders After Week 1

Aug 30, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne is the Big Ten's passing leader after week 1 of college football. Browne opened up the season with 311 yards and two touchdowns, including one rushing in the Boilermakers' 31-0 win over Ball State on Saturday.

Maiava is closely behind Browne in passing yards and has the opportunity to surpass him this weekend as the Trojans face Georgia Southern at the Coliseum. The Trojans are heavy favorites on Saturday, and Maiava should be able to move the ball down the field consistently against the Eagles' defense.

Browne is also looking to build off his impressive week 1 performance when Purdue faces off against Southern Illinois under the lights on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Maiava and Browne will face off in week 3 when the Trojans travel to West Lafayette for the Big Ten opener for both USC and Purdue. Maiava likely gets the best of Browne in the Sept. 13 matchup against Purdue.

Can Maiava lead the Big Ten In Passing Yards?

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since taking over the starting quarterback role towards the end of last season, Maiava has shown growth and maturity since his first start against Nebraska. Maiava threw for 1,201 total passing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, and a majority of those passing yards came in his four starts to end the season. What can Maiava do in a full season of football?

Maiava's biggest competitor to lead the Big Ten in passing yards will include Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. The Penn State quarterback was third in the Big Ten in passing last season behind Dillon Gabriel and Will Howard. Allar finished the season with 3,327 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Allar leads a Penn State team that is the favorite to win the Big Ten and has National Championship aspirations. His performance this season will make him one of the leaders in the Big Ten in passing once again.

Aug 30, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Other quarterbacks that will challenge Maiava as the top passing leader in the Big Ten include Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), Dante Moore (Oregon), and Julian Sayin (Ohio State). Many are high on Raiola to take the next step this season with Nebraska, and Moore could have a breakout season with a talented Ducks offense.

The key for Maiava to achieve the Big Ten pass leader is his consistency throughout the season. If Maiava can show the same consistency that he did in his four starts to end the 2024 season and the season opener, then he'll lead in passing yards overwhelmingly.

