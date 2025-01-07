USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Hires New NIL Agent Amid Transfer Rumors
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have lost 21 players to the transfer portal, and rumors have circulated on social media about a potential departure from quarterback Jayden Maiava.
While the speculation around Maiava remains only conjecture, the Trojans starting quarterback did switch his name, image, and likeness (NIL) representation to Athletes First, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Ryan Kartje. When Maiava transferred to USC in January of 2024, he was represented by NILX.
Changing his NIL representation does not suggest that Maiava is transferring, but it could mean that he is receiving a new deal from USC after being named the starting quarterback.
Entering the transfer portal would be a surprising move from Maiava after Riley decided to bench Miller Moss in early November. As a result, Maiava started the team's final three games of the 2024 season, and he threw seven touchdowns while rushing for another three.
In the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M, Maiava threw four touchdowns and three interceptions in the winning effort.
While USC fans are certainly excited for Maiava to lead the Trojan offense in 2025, the roster is expected to feature many new faces. Wide receivers Duce Robinson, Kyron Hudson, and Zachariah Branch all entered the transfer portal, while offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Mason Murphy also left the program. As many presumed, Moss entered the transfer portal once the regular season ended for USC, and the former Trojan will spend his final year of eligibility at Louisville.
Leading the Trojans in 2025 figures to be wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon alongside Maiava. Additionally, USC added Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield out of the transfer portal who joins returning starters Elijah Paige and Alani Noa on the offensive line.
When the transfer portal was open in December, reporters asked Riley about the large number of USC players electing to transfer.
"The reality is there's just some guys that you either can't or (are) not going to pay what they want," Riley said. "You guys have done the NFL thing, you've seen it. If your value doesn't match the money then it's not going to go well much longer. It's not going to further. There's a cutthroat part of that that's just part of being a professional organization."
As Riley and his staff are busy with NIL deals and transfer portal decisions, they are also working on high school recruiting. Joining Maiava in the USC quarterback room is five-star signee Husan Longstreet, who flipped to USC from the Texas A&M Aggies. Most recently, the Trojans added transfer portal quarterback Sam Huard, who committed to USC from Utah.
