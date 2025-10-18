USC Trojans' Talented Roster Stands Out in Latest Player Rankings
The No. 20 USC Trojans at the halfway point of the 2025 college football season have a 5-1 record and are one of the underrated teams in the Big Ten that have the potential to make a run. As the Trojans prepare to take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Saturday, two USC players are ranked in ESPN's ranking of the top-25 college football players at the midway point of the season.
Where Jayden Maiava and Makai Lemon Rank In the Top 25
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Makai Lemon are the two players from the Trojans who rank in the top 25. Maiava ranks as the 19th best player in college football, while Lemon is two spots behind his quarterback at No. 21.
USC is tied with the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers for the second-most players in the top 25 list. Indiana defensive back Louis Moore is ranked at No. 17, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza is among the best at No. 5 in the ranking.
Maiava and Lemon have both been spectacular this season for USC, as their contributions have made them one of the best quarterback-wide receiver connections in college football. Through six games this season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing and is fourth in the country with 1,852 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions, along with a No. 1 QBR of 93.1
His consistency at quarterback makes him one of the best at his position in college football. Maiava has completed 71.9 percent of his passes this season and leads the country in yards per attempt with 10.83 and is averaging 308,7 passing yards per game, which is best in the Big Ten.
Lemon has made a case as one of the best wide receivers in college football this season for USC. The Trojans' star wide receiver leads the Big Ten in receiving with 44 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns.
Lemon is also second in the country in receiving, behind San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero, who has 50 receptions for 845 yards and eight touchdowns. Lemon has collected 90-plus yard receiving games five times this season, which only two players have done this year.
How Maiava and Lemon Can Lead USC to the College Football Playoff
Maiava and Lemon's talent is a major key for USC heading into their matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday night and throughout the rest of the season.
Both Maiava and Lemon playing at a high level against Notre Dame and in their other ranked matchups remaining on their schedule will be one of the biggest factors in whether or not USC makes it to the College Football Playoff.
In addition to their ranked matchup against Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday night, the Trojans will also face tough road games against No. 25 Nebraska (Nov. 1) and No. 8 Oregon (Nov. 22).